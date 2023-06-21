Star Ocean: The Second Story R Announced for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 785 Views
Publisher Square Enix and developer tri-Ace have announced Star Ocean: The Second Story R for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch on November 2 for $49.99.
View the announcement trailer below:
Read details on the game below:
Brought to life with a unique 2.5D aesthetic, this remake includes everything that made the original release so great while adding new elements too!
Story
Two worlds, one fateful encounter.
In an endless sea of stars, at the edge of the universe, two people who live in different worlds go on a journey to save planet Expel.
Choose your path and witness an awakened destiny.
Fantasy and Science-Fiction Collide in a Unique Visual Style
From dangerous dungeons to bustling towns, the world of Star Ocean: The Second Story R is depicted in beautiful 3D graphics with nostalgic 2D pixel characters.
Experience a Story with Dual Protagonists
Start your journey with either Claude or Rena. Depending on your choice, the perspectives and the allies you can recruit will change. Get to know party members via the unique Private Actions system, grow relationships and unlock various endings.
Thrilling, Visually Explosive Battles!
Enjoy fast-paced combat and use new mechanics to strategically defeat foes. “Break” by continuously dealing damage and order your allies to follow-up with an Assault Action to deal massive damage.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I always wonder when a Japanese game like this gets a release on all platforms but skips the Xbox, is that intentional in that their is an unspoken or spoken condition that Xbox must be excluded. Or is it that their just isn't any Xbox devs at these studios but if you can produce a PC version, what is the effort getting it on Xbox.
Xbox and PC still aren't the same thing. Just because they can do a PC version doesn't mean they can automatically do an Xbox version.
As for why some JPN stuff keeps slipping Xbox, I can only imagine it's a relationship issue at this point. But hard to say unless someone is willing to speak out about it.
I understand perfectly that the PC and Xbox is not the same. What I am saying is the effort. The effort to put a game on the PC is way more complex because you have to condition for all the different hardware and sometimes software configurations on the PC compared to what you have to do for the Xbox. This is the reason why I stated what is the difference between effort. I would believe the effort is smaller going with the Xbox unless you really just do not have the technical people willing to learn the difference in getting an Xbox version. Also the API is pretty close but what you do have is specific API geared to get more juice form the Xbox then the PC.
95% of Japanese games skip Xbox because there just isn't enough of an audience. Some of the stuff ported over to Xbox is after it already had success on PS or Switch. The bigger things MS had to write a check.
If you are selling your game international, then you have an audience. If you are only selling the game within Japan then I would agree. It depends on the game more than anything else.
I'm curious about the affect of gamepass on stuff. I've heard from so many people that they these days pretty much only play games that are on gamepass on their xbox.
So if it isn't on gamepass does it just get ignored?
In order for that to be true, the majority of gamers would need to have a GP sub. I do not believe MS is even 25% subs compared to people with an Xbox.
ask the incompetent Phil Spencer, when Octopath 2 didn't release either I knew it was over, Xbox dead
Gosh, why did have to release in a packed month. The artstyle is amongst the most gorgeous 2.5D pixel style I've seen. Guess I'll buy but will put it on hold until things calm down in the next year
Is it getting a physical release on PS5 and Switch for $49.99?
It also looks like they redrew the art style on this game from the PSP remake.
49.99 is some crazy number.. I would have expected something like 29.99-39.99.