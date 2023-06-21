Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 Arrives October 24 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

posted 5 hours ago

Konami announced Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on October 24.

The collection includes the following games and content:

Main Titles Metal Gear (plus Screenplay Book / Master Book) Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake (plus Screenplay Book / Master Book) Metal Gear Solid (including VR Missions / Special Missions) Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (HD Collection version) Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (HD Collection version)

Bonus Content Metal Gear (Famicom / SNES version) Snake’s Revenge

Videos Metal Gear Solid Digital Graphic Novel Metal Gear Solid 2 Digital Graphic Novel Metal Gear Solid Digital Soundtrack



