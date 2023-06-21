Super Mario Bros. Wonder Announced for Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 33 minutes ago / 1,114 Views
Nintendo has announced 2D side-scrolling platformer, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch on October 20.
View the announcement trailer below:
Read details on the game below:
The next evolution of 2D side-scrolling Super Mario Bros. games is headed to Nintendo Switch! When you touch a Wonder Flower in the game, the wonders of the world unlock – pipes could come alive, hordes of enemies may appear, characters might change their looks, for example—transforming the gameplay in unpredictable ways. Excitement and different surprises await in each course.
Super Mario Bros. Wonder features Princess Peach, Princess Daisy and Yoshi as playable characters, in addition to familiar characters like Mario, Luigi and Toad. Plus, Super Mario Bros. Wonder sees the debut of Mario’s newest power-up, which allows him to transform into Elephant Mario! What other wonders could this game contain?
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Day 1, don't care what I'm playing on October 19th I'm putting it to the side to play through this.
on this same day Sony will launch Spider Man 2 '-
I'm excited for Spider Man 2 and I'll play it after Mario. Like I said I don't care if I only have 1 hour left to play of Starfield I'm setting it to the side and playing Mario.
Damn, 2 system sellers dropping the same day! October 20th, 2023 will be one for the history books lol
This looked a hundred times better than New Super Mario Bros U/Switch port. So much more imaginative and something I would expect from the pedigree of Nintendo EPD!
Yeah. NSMBUD just felt stale. Game was alright but a port of the what like 4th game in the 'New' series...yeah that series was ready to be over. Wonder looks like its following in the New series in terms of co-op and controls (I was hoping for a tighter controlled platformer like old Mario games personally) but totally different aesthetic style and totally different and fresh ideas going into this game. This is gonna breathe a much needed breath of fresh air into 2D Mario.
Awesome. As we've long been expecting a 2d Mario game for the Switch, and in a new series as opposed to another entry in the "New" series. Exactly what Nintendo needs for likely their last holiday season for the Switch.
Glad they finally moved beyond the NSMB series which was becoming stale. Now how about online co-op?
Looked like there was co-op in the trailer. If Super Mario 3D World on Switch can offer online co-op, there SMB Wonder definitely should as well! We'll find out soon enough.
I think it's safe to say that Switch should have no trouble reaching Nintendo's 15m fiscal target now.
There's always going to be those who haven't purchased a console for one reason or another. Switch is still 30 million consoles away from the DS. This time though, Nintendo has the insane success of the Super Mario Bros movie to also carry this game.
So if there are still Mario Bros fans that don't have a Switch yet, this game will get them. Or get their parents to get them a Switch lol. With Mario Odyssey coming up on its 6 year anniversary, there's already a new generation of kids that will be able to play this game that were probably too young to play Odyssey when it released.
This could be the first time in a legit way where I won't be mad if someone said these devs took drugs to develop the game.
Gonna be a crazy ride. It's good to finally be excited about a new 2D Mario platformer again !
I actually couldn't believe at first this to be a new mainline title (if you count 2D as mainline). Because some stuff was simply too zany. But they were going with it. This is a worthy New NSMB!