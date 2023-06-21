Super Mario Bros. Wonder Announced for Switch - News

Nintendo has announced 2D side-scrolling platformer, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch on October 20.

The next evolution of 2D side-scrolling Super Mario Bros. games is headed to Nintendo Switch! When you touch a Wonder Flower in the game, the wonders of the world unlock – pipes could come alive, hordes of enemies may appear, characters might change their looks, for example—transforming the gameplay in unpredictable ways. Excitement and different surprises await in each course.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder features Princess Peach, Princess Daisy and Yoshi as playable characters, in addition to familiar characters like Mario, Luigi and Toad. Plus, Super Mario Bros. Wonder sees the debut of Mario’s newest power-up, which allows him to transform into Elephant Mario! What other wonders could this game contain?

