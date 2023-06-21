Super Mario RPG Remake Announced for Switch, Launches November 17 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 837 Views
Nintendo has announced a remake of the SNES classic, Super Mario RPG, for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch on November 17.
View the announcement trailer below:
Read details on the game below:
Originally released on Super NES, Super Mario RPG has been overhauled with new graphics! Join Mario, Bowser, Princess Peach, and original characters Mallow and Geno, in an RPG filled with twists, turns and treasure. Mario must team up with his allies to face down a menacing force known as the Smithy Gang in order to recover seven stars and repair the Star Road. Whether you played the original game or have yet to take the journey, you can dive into this Nintendo Switch version of the very first RPG in the Super Mario series! Super Mario RPG launches for Nintendo Switch Nov. 17.
SMRPG was strongly rumored, but this was beyond what I was expecting. Easily my favorite announcement of the Direct.
Legit some of the cleanest graphics I've ever seen in a Nintendo game! I wouldn't expect anything less for one of the greatest RPGs ever! Getting my pre-order in today :)
My most wanted Remake almost. Can't wait! :) I'm too happy today, I'm much more a fan of modern Mario than modern Zelda. This is my favorite year. Kirby last fall was awesome, Metroid was awesome too. Too much goodness in 12 months.
Happy to see this, I wanted to play this game for some time now, maybe I jump on this chance.
Is that wooden character a Square Enix character?