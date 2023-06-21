By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Super Mario RPG Remake Announced for Switch, Launches November 17

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 837 Views

Nintendo has announced a remake of the SNES classic, Super Mario RPG, for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch on November 17.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Originally released on Super NES, Super Mario RPG has been overhauled with new graphics! Join Mario, Bowser, Princess Peach, and original characters Mallow and Geno, in an RPG filled with twists, turns and treasure. Mario must team up with his allies to face down a menacing force known as the Smithy Gang in order to recover seven stars and repair the Star Road. Whether you played the original game or have yet to take the journey, you can dive into this Nintendo Switch version of the very first RPG in the Super Mario series! Super Mario RPG launches for Nintendo Switch Nov. 17.

13 Comments
SanAndreasX (5 hours ago)

SMRPG was strongly rumored, but this was beyond what I was expecting. Easily my favorite announcement of the Direct.

  • +6
gtotheunit91 (5 hours ago)

Legit some of the cleanest graphics I've ever seen in a Nintendo game! I wouldn't expect anything less for one of the greatest RPGs ever! Getting my pre-order in today :)

  • +5
Signalstar (5 hours ago)

I will get this game as I try to ease my way in to playing more JRPGs.

  • +3
Pemalite (22 minutes ago)

Seems like it got the Links Awakening treatement. Looks great.

  • +1
eddy7eddy (3 hours ago)

Time to replay this Masterpiece!...
Well on November!

  • +1
Random_Matt (12 minutes ago)

Pre-order? It's not going out of stock.

  • 0
ArtX (1 hour ago)

Amazing. SMRPG 2 may be on the way.

  • 0
Garrus (1 hour ago)

My most wanted Remake almost. Can't wait! :) I'm too happy today, I'm much more a fan of modern Mario than modern Zelda. This is my favorite year. Kirby last fall was awesome, Metroid was awesome too. Too much goodness in 12 months.

  • 0
Mnementh (3 hours ago)

Happy to see this, I wanted to play this game for some time now, maybe I jump on this chance.

  • 0
Leynos (3 hours ago)

This is awesome!

  • 0
KLAMarine (5 hours ago)

Is that wooden character a Square Enix character?

  • 0
the-pi-guy KLAMarine (4 hours ago)

Yes, as well as the Marshmallow.

  • +2
Bandorr KLAMarine (4 hours ago)

Super Mario RPG was made by "Square Soft" and Nintendo. So the Square in Square Enix is from Square Soft.

  • +2