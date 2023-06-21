Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince Announced for Switch - News

posted 5 hours ago

Square Enix has announced Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch on December 1.

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince gives players the power to command and recruit various types of monsters to join them on an epic new adventure.

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince features Psaro, the demon prince, whose curse prevents him from harming monsters. As a result, he must become a Monster Wrangler, recruiting, and fighting alongside monsters throughout the various environments of the fantastical world of Nadiria. Over the course of this adventure, the seasons will regularly cycle through Spring, Summer, Winter, and Fall, which not only changes the landscape, but also opens new areas and players will encounter different monsters specific to that season.

One of the most powerful tools in the player arsenal is the newly evolved synthesis system which allows players to create completely new monsters by combining those already on their roster. Players can experiment and eventually unlock over 500 monsters, including franchise favorites, dark lords, and completely new creatures. Once players have assembled their dream roster, they can take their teams of powerful monsters online, to battle against other Monster Wranglers around the world.

