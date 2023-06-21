WarioWare: Move It! Announced for Switch, Launches November 3 - News

posted 5 hours ago

Nintendo has announced WarioWare: Move It! for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch on November 3.

Strike a pose with a multitude of motion-based microgames in a brand-new entry in the WarioWare series!

Grab a pair of Joy-Con controllers and get moving as you gently shake, punch, dance, wiggle, and even curtsey through over 200 lightning-fast microgames (minigames that last just a few hilarious seconds). A second player* can use another set of Joy-Con controllers to join the treasure-guarding, sheep-twirling fun. Up to four players, each with one Joy-Con controller, can laugh out loud in the local Party Mode’s minigames like a dicey board game with Wario-style rules.

