New Princess Peach Game in Development for Switch - News

posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo during today's Nintendo Direct announced a new game starring Princess Peach is in development for the Nintendo Switch with a 2024 release window.

More details on the game will be released at a later date.

A brand-new game starring Princess Peach is coming to #NintendoSwitch in 2024! Stay tuned for more details. pic.twitter.com/NO3Z5RBt0w — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 21, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

