Cozy Sim MMO Palia Launches for Switch This Winter

Developer Singularity 6 Corporation during today's Nintendo Direct announced the free-to-play cozy community sim MMO set in a high fantasy world, Palia, will launch for the Nintendo Switch this Winter. The game is also in development for PC.

View the Nintendo Switch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

If you’re looking to escape the hustle and bustle of life, it’s time for you to come home to Palia. Start your journey in this free-to-play multiplayer cozy sim, set in a breathtaking new world that you can truly make your own. As you start your adventure in the idyllic Kilima Village, you will discover there’s more to Palia than just this simple farm life.

Unravel a deep mystery about what happened to ancient humans, as you reappear in the world alongside other players

Befriend the local Majiri, learn their backstories, build friendships or maybe even romance!

Give back to the community by honing your skills in fishing, hunting, farming, crafting, cooking and more!

Create a home that is uniquely yours with Palia’s deep decoration and customization

Discover new content with every patch as Palia brings you new quests, stories, and more to enjoy

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

