Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon Enhanced Version Headed to Switch

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 549 Views

Nintendo has announced a visually enhanced version of Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon is in development for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in 2024.

Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon originally released for the Nintendo 3DS in March 2013 and ended up selling 6.47 million units.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


5 Comments
Kakadu18 (4 hours ago)

My least favorite Luigi's Mansion game, but still a great game that I enjoyed a ton and played through several times. Will definitely get this remaster.

gtotheunit91 Kakadu18 (4 hours ago)

Is it just me or is the Switch becoming the ultimate collection console for Nintendo franchises? Original Luigi's Mansion released on 3DS well after the Switch's launch, so that could happen at the tail end of the Switch's life.

Mnementh gtotheunit91 (3 hours ago)

The Zelda HD remakes are still trapped on WiiU.

gtotheunit91 Mnementh (3 hours ago)

Damn you're right. That's shocking still. If that collection actually exists, I'm guessing Nintendo still wants to ride on the ToTK hype for as long as possible.

Wman1996 (4 hours ago)
  1. We need the first game as well, and hopefully not just the 3DS remake of it cleaned up.
  2. If this doesn't fix the Ice Boss and gauntlet level at the end, I won't get it. I barely beat the Ice Boss on 3DS and the gauntlet level kept me from finishing the game.
