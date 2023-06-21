Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon Enhanced Version Headed to Switch - News

/ 549 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Nintendo has announced a visually enhanced version of Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon is in development for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in 2024.

Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon originally released for the Nintendo 3DS in March 2013 and ended up selling 6.47 million units.

A visually enhanced version of Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon, originally released on Nintendo 3DS, is currently in development and coming to #NintendoSwitch in 2024! pic.twitter.com/LieKbYwVXX — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 21, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles