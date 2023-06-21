Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon Enhanced Version Headed to Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 549 Views
Nintendo has announced a visually enhanced version of Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon is in development for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in 2024.
Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon originally released for the Nintendo 3DS in March 2013 and ended up selling 6.47 million units.
A visually enhanced version of Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon, originally released on Nintendo 3DS, is currently in development and coming to #NintendoSwitch in 2024! pic.twitter.com/LieKbYwVXX— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 21, 2023
My least favorite Luigi's Mansion game, but still a great game that I enjoyed a ton and played through several times. Will definitely get this remaster.
Is it just me or is the Switch becoming the ultimate collection console for Nintendo franchises? Original Luigi's Mansion released on 3DS well after the Switch's launch, so that could happen at the tail end of the Switch's life.
The Zelda HD remakes are still trapped on WiiU.
Damn you're right. That's shocking still. If that collection actually exists, I'm guessing Nintendo still wants to ride on the ToTK hype for as long as possible.
- We need the first game as well, and hopefully not just the 3DS remake of it cleaned up.
- If this doesn't fix the Ice Boss and gauntlet level at the end, I won't get it. I barely beat the Ice Boss on 3DS and the gauntlet level kept me from finishing the game.