Isometric Action RPG Silent Hope Announced for Switch and PC

Publishers Marvelous, XSEED Games, and Marvelous Europe have announced isometric action RPG, Silent Hope, for the Nintendo Switch and PC. It will first launch for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on September 28, followed by a worldwide launch on October 3 for the Nintendo Switch and PC.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In a world without words, what hope is there for humanity? Silent Hope takes place in a once-peaceful land, silenced by the former King who stole people’s speech before escaping into the endless chasm known as The Abyss. Following these events, the Princess mourned her father’s actions and wept until she was entombed by her own crystallized tears. Now, years after these events faded from memory, seven heroes find themselves drawn towards the Princess. To break her free from her luminous prison, they must brave the depths of The Abyss to find the long-lost King and reunite the royal family.

Silent Hope harkens back to the glory days of isometric dungeon-crawlers while infusing them with a modern approach. Players will take the role of seven unlikely heroes, each with their own unique weapons, fighting styles, and non-combat jobs. After diving into The Abyss to battle enemies and collect materials, the heroes return to Base Camp to craft, cook, and rest up for their next adventure. Each journey into The Abyss will be a fresh experience, with randomized layouts ensuring every excursion has the element of chance, with even greater dangers lurking the further the heroes dare to venture.

Seven Heroes, Seven Unique Fighting Styles

Choose from a motley crew of characters like the well-rounded Wanderer, long-range specialist Archer, or heavy-hitting Warrior to find whose skills suit your playstyle, and embrace new roles and abilities as you gain more experience.

A Home at the Edge of the World

Find new recipes and materials and return to your Base Camp at the edge of The Abyss, where each character has a unique job. From alchemist to blacksmith to cook, each hero brings something different.

Engaging Exploration and Dungeon-Crawling

Experience a new layout each time you enter the enigmatic Abyss, keeping you on your toes every moment. Stay on the lookout for Memory Rifts, where greater rewards and challenges await.

A Vibrant Storybook Aesthetic

With its mournful princess, spellbound kingdom, and everyday heroes, it feels like a fairy tale come to life—right down to the mysteries waiting to be uncovered in the visually stunning underworld.

