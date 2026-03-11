Pokemon Pokopia Sales Top 2.2 Million Units in 4 Days - Sales

/ 388 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Pokemon Company and Nintendo have announced Pokémon Pokopia has sold over 2.2 million units in its first four days of release. This includes one million units sold in Japan.

"The Pokémon Company and Nintendo announced today that global sales of Pokémon Pokopia for the Nintendo Switch 2 system have surpassed 2.2 million units (including 1 million units sold in Japan) in the first four days since its worldwide launch on March 5, 2026," reads the press release.

Pokémon Pokopia released for the Nintendo Switch 2 on March 5.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles