Slay the Spire 2 Beats Marathon on the Steam Charts - Sales

posted 2 hours ago

Slay the Spire 2 has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 11, 2026, which ended March 10, 2026.

There was one other new release in the top 10 with Bungie's Marathon debuting in second place.

Resident Evil Requiem in its second week dropped two spots to third place. Pre-orders for Crimson Desert shot up to fourth place, Steam Deck is down two spots to fifth place, and EA Sports FC 26 re-entered the top 10 in sixth place.

ARC Raiders fell five spots to seventh place, while Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Rust, and Poker Night at the Inventory re-entered the top 10 in eighth, ninth, and 10th places, respectively.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Slay the Spire 2 - NEW Marathon - NEW Resident Evil Requiem Crimson Desert - Pre-orders Steam Deck EA Sports FC 26 ARC Raiders Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Rust Poker Night at the Inventory

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Slay the Spire 2 - NEW Counter-Strike 2 Marathon - NEW Resident Evil Requiem Apex Legends Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Crimson Desert - Pre-orders PUBG: Battlegrounds Steam Deck Limbus Company

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

