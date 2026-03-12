Silent Hill 2 Remake Tops 5 Million Players - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

Konami has announced Silent Hill 2 remake has surpassed five million players worldwide as of January 31, 2026. The figure includes the number of physical and digital units sold, as well as the number of players in subscription services.

"Silent Hill 2," said Konami. "The game has surpassed 5 million players worldwide in total. Thank you to all who have played.

The remake has also shipped over 2.5 million units worldwide as of October 2025.

Silent Hill 2 remake released for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam in October 2024, and for the Xbox Series X|S in November 2025.

