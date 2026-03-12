Pokemon Pokopia Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 128K - Sales

Pokemon Pokopia (NS2) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 541,371 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending March 8, 2026.

Resident Evil Requiem (PS5) dropped one spot to second place with sales of 23,459 units, while the Switch 2 version fell three spots to fifth place with sales of 6,562 units.

Mario Kart World (NS2) is up two spots to third place with sales of 10,847 units and Mario Tennis Fever (NS2) remained in fourth place with sales of 9,626 units.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is up three spots to sxith place with sales of 6,405 units, while the Switch 2 version is up two spots to eighth place with sales of 5,074 units.

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (NS2) is up one spot to seventh place with sales of 5,594 units and the Switch version is down one spot to ninth place with sales of 5,026 units.

Minecraft (NS) rounds out the top 10 with sales of 4,667 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 127,508 units sold. The Switch 1 sold 23,770 units, the PlayStation 5 sold 16,819 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 486 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 29 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[SW2] Pokemon Pokopia (The Pokemon Company, 03/05/26) – 541,371 (New) [PS5] Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom, 02/27/26) – 23,459 (178,832) [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 10,023 (2,856,782) [SW2] Mario Tennis Fever (Nintendo, 02/12/26) – 9,626 (75,831) [SW2] Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom, 02/27/26) – 6,562 (45,355) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6,405 (8,397,297) [SW2] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 5,594 (208,364) [SW2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo, 01/15/26) – 5,074 (83,595) [NSW] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 5,026 (236,744) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 4,667 (4,164,389)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 127,508 (4,707,323) Switch OLED Model – 10,245 (9,494,064) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 9,569 (1,207,761) Switch Lite – 7,136 (6,884,867) Switch – 6,389 (20,248,828) PlayStation 5 Pro – 3,803 (331,197) PlayStation 5 – 3,447 (5,901,631) Xbox Series X – 235 (325,209) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 159 (28,565) Xbox Series S – 92 (341,285) PlayStation 4 – 29 (7,930,365)

