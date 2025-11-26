Cyberpunk 2077 Sales Top 35 Million Units - Sales

CD Projekt announced Cyberpunk 2077 has now sold over 35 million units worldwide as of November 26, 2025. The figure includes copies sold separately and in the Ultimate Edition bundle.

his figure is up from 30 million units sold as of November 2024, 25 million units sold as of October 2023, 20 million units as of September 2022 and 18 million units as of April 2022.

"We are very happy and satisfied with the fact that – despite the passage of time – Cyberpunk 2077 remains such a well performing title and continues to attract new players," said CD Projekt joint CEO Michał Nowakowski.

"Sales of the game have exceeded 35 million copies, which testifies to the franchise’s enduring power and enables us to be even more audacious about charting its future."

Cyberpunk 2077 released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in December 2020, for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in February 2022, and for the Nintendo Switch 2 in June 2025.

