Cyberpunk 2077 Sales Top 30 Million Units, Phantom Liberty Sells 8 Million Units

CD Projekt announced Cyberpunk 2077 has now sold over 30 million units worldwide as of November 26, 2024. The figure includes copies of the game sold separately and in the Ultimate Edition bundle.

This figure is up from 25 million units sold as of October 2023, 20 million units as of September 2022 and 18 million units as of April 2022.

The expansion for the game, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, has also sold eight million units in its first week.

"I also have some good news straight from Night City," said CD Projekt CFO Piotr Nielubowicz. "Sales of Cyberpunk 2077 have topped 30 million copies, while the Phantom Liberty expansion has sold eight million units."

Cyberpunk 2077 released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in December 2020, and for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in February 2022.

