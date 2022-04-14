Cyberpunk 2077 Sales Top 18 Million Units, The Witcher 3 Tops 40 Million Units - Sales

posted 9 hours ago

CD Projekt Group in its fiscal year 2021 earnings report has revealed the latest sales figures for some of its key titles and franchises.

Cyberpunk 2077 has now sold over 18 million units worldwide as of April 14, 2022. The game released in December 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, followed by the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in February 2022.

The Witcher 3: Wild has now sold over 40 million units worldwide as of April 14, 2022. The game released in May 2015 for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, followed by the Nintendo Switch in October 2019. PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions are currently in development.

The Witcher franchise has now sold over 65 million units worldwide as of April 14, 2022.

