Cyberpunk 2077 Sales Top 20 Million Units

CD Projekt RED announced Cyberpunk 2077 has now sold over 20 million units worldwide. This figure is up from 18 million units sold as of April 14, 2022.

"Over 20 million cyberpunks have been roaming the streets of Night City – partying with Jackie and getting to know Johnny, driving around with Panam and diving with Judy, hanging out with River and listening to Kerry’s songs," reads a tweet from CD Projekt RED.

"Thank you and we hope to see you all in the Afterlife!"

Cyberpunk 2077 released in December 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, followed by the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in February 2022.

