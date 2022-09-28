Cyberpunk 2077 Sales Top 20 Million Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 732 Views
CD Projekt RED announced Cyberpunk 2077 has now sold over 20 million units worldwide. This figure is up from 18 million units sold as of April 14, 2022.
"Over 20 million cyberpunks have been roaming the streets of Night City – partying with Jackie and getting to know Johnny, driving around with Panam and diving with Judy, hanging out with River and listening to Kerry’s songs," reads a tweet from CD Projekt RED.
"Thank you and we hope to see you all in the Afterlife!"
Cyberpunk 2077 released in December 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, followed by the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in February 2022.
It probably would've reached 20 million sales by this time last year if the game launched properly.
But, after watching the anime, along with the release of the 1.6 patch, I gave the game a second chance and it has been fantastic! I'm thoroughly enjoying Cyberpunk! I added the mod that allowed flying cars, which idk why it's not in the game by default considering you're in a cyberpunk world, but at least it's a free option! Can't wait to 100% the game and see how Phantom Liberty turns out :)
I enjoyed the game when it was first released but I had a brand new video card and was running it at 4k. The weird thing is I never had crashes until I switched TVs to a 1080p TV and it was crashing constantly at 1080p. Went back to my 4k TV and it was fine. I want to play it again but I'm waiting for after the DLC and letting these mods get a bit better.