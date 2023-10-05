Cyberpunk 2077 Sales Top 25 Million Units, Phantom Liberty Sells 3 Million Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 352 Views
CD Projekt RED announced Cyberpunk 2077 has now sold over 25 million units worldwide. This figure is up from 20 million units sold as of September 2022 and 18 million units sold as of April 2022.
The first expansion for the game, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, has sold over three million units in its first week.
"Welcome to Night City!," reads a tweet from the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account. "Current population: over 25 millions. Arasaka stands no chance. Thank you all for your support!"
CEO Adam Kiciński revealed Cyberpunk 2077 is "selling far faster" than The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was selling.
