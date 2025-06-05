Top 20 Best-Selling Nintendo Switch Games - Sales

Today marks the official launch of the next video game console from Nintendo - Nintendo Switch 2 - with a launch lineup that includes Mario Kart World, Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, and many more.

To celebrate the launch of the Switch 2 lets take a look back at the top 20 best-selling games on the original Switch. One game - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - has managed to sell nearly 70 million units. It has sold 68.20 million units as of March 31, 2025.

One other game - Animal Crossing: New Horizons - sold over 40 million units with 47.82 million units sold. There were two games that sold in the 30 millions as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate sold 36.24 million units and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sold 32.81 million units.

There were five original Switch games to sell in the 20 millions. Super Mario Odyssey sold 29.28 million units, Pokémon Scarlet / Violet sold 26.79 million units, Pokémon Sword / Shield sold 26.72 million units, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sold 21.73 million units, and Super Mario Party sold 21.16 million units.

The rest of the top 20 sold over 10 million units. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe sold 18.25 million units, Nintendo Switch Sports sold 16.27 million units, Super Mario Bros. Wonder sold 16.03 million units, Ring Fit Adventure sold 15.38 million units, Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu/Eevee sold 15.07 million units, and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl sold 15.06 million units.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus sold 14.83 million units, Luigi's Mansion 3 sold 14.25 million units, Mario Party Superstars sold 14.00 million units, Splatoon 2 sold 13.60 million units, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury sold 13.47 million units.

In the top 20 best-selling games there were seven games that featured Mario in the title, as well as five Pokémon games. There are also two The Legend of Zelda games.

There are two games to sell over 40 million units on the original Switch, four games to sell over 30 million units, nine games to sell over 20 million units, 21 games to sell over 10 million units, 28 games to sell over five million units, 54 games to sell over two million units, and 101 games to sell over one million units. This is according to available data released by Nintendo and third-party companies.

The Nintendo Switch has shipped 152.12 million units worldwide as of March 31, 2025 and is on track to surpass the Nintendo DS to become the best-selling Nintendo platform of all-time. If Nintendo hits its forecast the Switch will be at 156.62 million units shipped at the end of March 2026.

VGChartz estimates have the Switch at 150.36 million units sold to consumers through April 2025. The console is 3.66 million units behind lifetime sales of the Nintendo DS.

Nintendo has set a forecast for the Nintendo Switch 2 at 15 million units from its launch today until the end of March 2026.

Here are the top 20 best-selling Nintendo Switch games:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 68.20 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 47.82 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 36.24 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 32.81 million Super Mario Odyssey - 29.28 million Pokémon Scarlet / Violet - 26.79 million Pokémon Sword / Shield - 26.72 million The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 21.73 million Super Mario Party - 21.16 million New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - 18.25 million Nintendo Switch Sports - 16.27 million Super Mario Bros. Wonder - 16.03 million Ring Fit Adventure - 15.38 million Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu/Eevee - 15.07 million Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl - 15.06 million Pokémon Legends: Arceus - 14.83 million Luigi's Mansion 3 - 14.25 million Mario Party Superstars - 14.00 million Splatoon 2 - 13.60 million Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - 13.47 million

