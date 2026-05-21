Switch 2 Best-Seller, PS5 Sales Drop - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for April 2026 - Sales

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The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling console worldwide with 877,493 units sold for April 2026, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch 2 has sold 19.61 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 was the second best-selling console, with an estimated 435,713 units sold, to bring lifetime sales to 91.95 million units. The Nintendo Switch 1 was the third best-selling console, with an estimated 199,420 units sold, to bring lifetime sales to 154.65 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in fourth place with 98,377 units sold, to bring its lifetime sales to 34.67 million units.

Switch 2 sales compared to the same month for the Switch 1 in 2018 are up by nearly 242,000 units, as the Switch 1 sold 635,706 units in April 2018.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2019 are down by over 360,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 162,000 units. The PS4 sold 795,791 units for the month of April 2019 and Xbox One sales were at 260,523 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 312,154 (-41.7%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 113,799 units (-53.6%) and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by 181,029 units (-47.6%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch 2 sales are down by over 799,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 422,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 42,000 units, and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by nearly 39,000 units.

2026 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 4.03 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 2.51 million units, the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 0.84 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.49 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Global hardware estimates for April 2026 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 - 877,493 ( 19,613,598 ) PlayStation 5 - 435,713 ( 91,947,615 ) Switch 1 - 199,420 ( 154,649,515 ) Xbox Series X|S - 98,377 ( 34,674,529 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates for April 2026:

Switch 2 - 332,796 PlayStation 5 - 152,845 Xbox Series X|S - 66,250 Switch 1 - 39,705

Europe hardware estimates for April 2026:

Switch 2 - 196,359 PlayStation 5 - 135,985 Switch 1 - 30,950 Xbox Series X|S - 23,699 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates for April 2026:

Switch 2 - 319,265 PlayStation 5 - 128,995 Switch 1 - 122,562 Xbox Series X|S - 3,284

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates for April 2026:

Switch 2 - 29,073 PlayStation 5 - 17,888 Switch 1 - 6,203 Xbox Series X|S - 5,144

Weekly Sales:

Global April 11, 2026 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 230,565 PlayStation 5 - 124,369 Switch 1 - 45,793 Xbox Series X|S - 27,367

Global April 18, 2026 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 207,620 PlayStation 5 - 117,933 Switch 1 - 56,925 Xbox Series X|S - 23,170

Global April 25, 2026 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 197,279 PlayStation 5 - 98,879 Switch 1 - 52,234 Xbox Series X|S - 23,960

Global May 2, 2026 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 242,029 PlayStation 5 - 94,532 Switch 1 - 44,468 Xbox Series X|S - 23,880

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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