Bungie Reportedly Plans Layoffs Following Destiny 2 Development Ending - News

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Bungie is planning a significant number of layoffs following the announcement it is ending new content updates for Destiny 2, according to people familiar with the studio's plans that spoke with Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier.

The people stated the studio doesn't have a new game lined up for Destiny 2's development team once development on new content comes to an end. They asked not to be identified as they aren't authorized to speak to press.1

Bungie doesn't plan to immediately start production on Destiny 3, according to the sources. The number of people that will be laid off is unknown.

"As our focus turns towards a new beginning for Bungie, we will begin work incubating our next games," said Bungie earlier today. "To that end, on June 9, 2026, we will release the final live-service content update for Destiny 2 to begin that new journey as a studio.

"Though active development may be concluding, we will ensure that Destiny 2 remains playable, just as the original Destiny is today. Many changes in this final update will aim to ensure that Destiny 2 is a welcoming place for players to return to."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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