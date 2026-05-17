Switch 2 Version Boosts Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to 2nd on UK Retail Charts - Sales

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by, posted 13 hours ago

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream has retaken first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending May 16, 2026.

The release of the Switch 2 version of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle helped boost the game up to second place. The Switch 2 version accounted for 99 percent of the total retail sales with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions accounting for less than one percent of sales each.

Directive 8020 debuted in third place with 87 percent of sales on the PS5 and 13 percent on the Xbox Series X|S.

High on Life 2 debuted in 19th place with 100 percent of retail sales on the PS5.

Resident Evil Requiem is up three spots to seventh place, while Mortal Kombat 1 re-entered the charts in fifth place. Pokémon Pokopia is down three spots to sixth place and Mario Kart World fell two spots to seventh place.

EA Sports FC 26 fell seven spots to eighth place, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 re-entered the charts in ninth place, and Pokémon Legends: Z-A rounds out the top 10.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Directive 8020 - NEW Resident Evil Requiem Mortal Kombat 1 Pokémon Pokopia Mario Kart World EA Sports FC 26 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Previous week - Week 19, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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