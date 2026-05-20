PlayStation State of Play Set for June 2, Features Over 60 Minutes of Announcements - News

/ 366 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a PlayStation State of Play is set for Tuesday, June 2 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

The showcase will feature over 60 minutes of updates, announcements, and gameplay reveals from top studios around the world. This includes a closer look at Insomniac Games upcoming game, Marvel's Wolverine.

PlayStation is also partnering with Alamo Drafthouse in the United States to host special live watch party viewings of the broadcast. Tickets will be limited and free and are available at the Alamo Drafthouse website. Available locations are Chicago, Dallas / Fort Worth, Los Angeles, New York City, Raleigh, and the San Francisco Bay Area.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles