PlayStation Plus Price Increasing on May 20 - News

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Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the price of PlayStation Plus is increasing on May 20 for new customers in select regions.

A one month subscription will start at $10.99 USD / €9.99 EUR / £7.99 GBP (previously $9.99 USD / €8.99 EUR / £6.99 GBP) and a three month subscription will start at $27.99 USD / €27.99 EUR / £21.99 GBP (previously $24.99 USD / €24.99 EUR / £19.99 GBP).

The increased price does not apply to current subscribers, unless their existing subscription changes or lapses. The price increase will affect all subscribers in Turkey and India.

"Starting May 20, PlayStation Plus prices for new customers will increase in select regions," reads the update from Sony Interactive Entertainment. "Due to ongoing market conditions, prices will start at $10.99 USD / €9.99 EUR / £7.99 GBP for 1-month subscriptions and $27.99 USD / €27.99 EUR / £21.99 GBP for 3-month subscriptions.

"This price change does not apply to current subscribers (except in Turkey and India) unless the existing subscription changes or lapses."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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