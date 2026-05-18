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PlayStation Plus Price Increasing on May 20

PlayStation Plus Price Increasing on May 20 - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 1,559 Views

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the price of PlayStation Plus is increasing on May 20 for new customers in select regions.

A one month subscription will start at $10.99 USD / €9.99 EUR / £7.99 GBP (previously $9.99 USD / €8.99 EUR / £6.99 GBP) and a three month subscription will start at $27.99 USD / €27.99 EUR / £21.99 GBP (previously $24.99 USD / €24.99 EUR / £19.99 GBP).

The increased price does not apply to current subscribers, unless their existing subscription changes or lapses. The price increase will affect all subscribers in Turkey and India.

"Starting May 20, PlayStation Plus prices for new customers will increase in select regions," reads the update from Sony Interactive Entertainment. "Due to ongoing market conditions, prices will start at $10.99 USD / €9.99 EUR / £7.99 GBP for 1-month subscriptions and $27.99 USD / €27.99 EUR / £21.99 GBP for 3-month subscriptions.

"This price change does not apply to current subscribers (except in Turkey and India) unless the existing subscription changes or lapses."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.


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9 Comments
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CaptainExplosion (10 hours ago)

Thanks, AI and billionaires.

  • +5
BraLoD CaptainExplosion (9 hours ago)

What about the by far biggest PoS, won't congratulate him too?

  • 0
CaptainExplosion BraLoD (54 minutes ago)

He's included in billionaires. Can't wait until he finally fucking dies.

  • 0
HopeMillsHorror CaptainExplosion (6 hours ago)

Thank Sony for Concord and Bungie lol

  • 0
DekutheEvilClown (10 hours ago)

Huh, so no change to yearly prices. Thats a lot better than I was fearing.

  • +4
BraLoD DekutheEvilClown (9 hours ago)

Agreed, still bad news tho.
It's horrible when companies are so comfortable to keep increasing prices over and over again because they can.

That happens here in Brazil for everything, so it's nothing new to me, but seeing it happening in the most powerful economies like the NA and EU is still a shock to me.

  • +4
rapsuperstar31 (55 minutes ago)

I mean they aren't going to make any money on pc anymore for single player games, so they gotta squeeze that money out of it's loyal gamers.

  • 0
Zkuq (5 hours ago)

What was way too much for what to me is essentially only cloud storage and very rarely online multiplayer gets only worse.

  • 0
HopeMillsHorror (6 hours ago)

Not the worst increase... Tho I wasn't going to be renewing either way

I'll stay on PS5 for the single player exclusives but I'll probably get everything else on PC from now on or NS2 if going for portability

  • 0