Switch 2 Best-Seller, PS5 Sales Fall - Americas Hardware Estimates for April 2026 - Sales

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The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 332,796 units sold for April 2026, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch 2 has sold 6.92 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 was the second best-selling console with an estimated 152,845 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 36.11 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in third place with 66,250 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 21.61 million units. The Nintendo Switch was the fourth best-selling console with an estimated 39,705 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 59.03 million units.

Switch 2 sales compared to the same month for the Switch 1 in 2018 are up by nearly 129,000 units as the Switch 1 sold 204,193 units in the Americas in April 2018.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2019 are down by nearly 43,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 75,000 units. PS4 sold 195,603 units for the month of April 2019 and Xbox One sales were at 140,939 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 137,004 (-47.3%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 78,860 units (-54.3%) and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by 83,035 units (-67.7%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch 2 sales are down by over 351,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 243,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 34,000 units, and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by over 27,000 units.

2026 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 1.47 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 1.10 million units, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.36 million units, and the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 0.22 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Americas hardware estimates for April 2026 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 - 332,796 ( 6,921,635 ) PlayStation 5 - 152,845 ( 36,113,392 ) Xbox Series X|S - 66,250 ( 21,607,416 ) Switch 1 - 39,705 ( 59,033,544 )

USA hardware estimates for April 2026:

Switch 2 - 275,036 PlayStation 5 - 125,278 Xbox Series X|S - 52,992 Switch 1 - 28,254

Weekly Sales:

April 11, 2026 hardware estimates:

Americas:

Switch 2 - 95,936 PlayStation 5 - 52,533 Xbox Series X|S - 18,703 Switch 1 - 10,514

USA:

Switch 2 - 79,287 PlayStation 5 - 43,061 Xbox Series X|S - 14,961 Switch 1 - 7,536

April 18, 2026 hardware estimates:

Americas:

Switch 2 - 84,802 PlayStation 5 - 46,302 Xbox Series X|S - 15,309 Switch 1 - 9,950

USA:

Switch 2 - 70,084 PlayStation 5 - 37,950 Xbox Series X|S - 12,244 Switch 1 - 7,067

April 25, 2026 hardware estimates:

Americas:

Switch 2 - 77,248 PlayStation 5 - 27,812 Xbox Series X|S - 16,076 Switch 1 - 9,768

USA:

Switch 2 - 63,840 PlayStation 5 - 22,795 Xbox Series X|S - 12,859 Switch 1 - 6,898

May 2, 2026 hardware estimates:

Americas:

Switch 2 - 74,810 PlayStation 5 - 26,198 Xbox Series X|S - 16,162 Switch 1 - 9,473

USA:

Switch 2 - 61,825 PlayStation 5 - 21,472 Xbox Series X|S - 12,928 Switch 1 - 6,753

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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