Switch 2 Best-Seller, PS5 Sales Fall - Americas Hardware Estimates for April 2026 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 5,087 Views
The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 332,796 units sold for April 2026, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch 2 has sold 6.92 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 was the second best-selling console with an estimated 152,845 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 36.11 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in third place with 66,250 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 21.61 million units. The Nintendo Switch was the fourth best-selling console with an estimated 39,705 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 59.03 million units.
Switch 2 sales compared to the same month for the Switch 1 in 2018 are up by nearly 129,000 units as the Switch 1 sold 204,193 units in the Americas in April 2018.
PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2019 are down by nearly 43,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 75,000 units. PS4 sold 195,603 units for the month of April 2019 and Xbox One sales were at 140,939 units.
PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 137,004 (-47.3%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 78,860 units (-54.3%) and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by 83,035 units (-67.7%).
Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch 2 sales are down by over 351,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 243,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 34,000 units, and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by over 27,000 units.
2026 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 1.47 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 1.10 million units, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.36 million units, and the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 0.22 million units.
Monthly Sales:
Americas hardware estimates for April 2026 (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch 2 - 332,796 (6,921,635)
- PlayStation 5 - 152,845 (36,113,392)
- Xbox Series X|S - 66,250 (21,607,416)
- Switch 1 - 39,705 (59,033,544)
USA hardware estimates for April 2026:
- Switch 2 - 275,036
- PlayStation 5 - 125,278
- Xbox Series X|S - 52,992
- Switch 1 - 28,254
Weekly Sales:
April 11, 2026 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- Switch 2 - 95,936
- PlayStation 5 - 52,533
- Xbox Series X|S - 18,703
- Switch 1 - 10,514
USA:
- Switch 2 - 79,287
- PlayStation 5 - 43,061
- Xbox Series X|S - 14,961
- Switch 1 - 7,536
April 18, 2026 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- Switch 2 - 84,802
- PlayStation 5 - 46,302
- Xbox Series X|S - 15,309
- Switch 1 - 9,950
USA:
- Switch 2 - 70,084
- PlayStation 5 - 37,950
- Xbox Series X|S - 12,244
- Switch 1 - 7,067
April 25, 2026 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- Switch 2 - 77,248
- PlayStation 5 - 27,812
- Xbox Series X|S - 16,076
- Switch 1 - 9,768
USA:
- Switch 2 - 63,840
- PlayStation 5 - 22,795
- Xbox Series X|S - 12,859
- Switch 1 - 6,898
May 2, 2026 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- Switch 2 - 74,810
- PlayStation 5 - 26,198
- Xbox Series X|S - 16,162
- Switch 1 - 9,473
USA:
- Switch 2 - 61,825
- PlayStation 5 - 21,472
- Xbox Series X|S - 12,928
- Switch 1 - 6,753
VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.
This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.
Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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Piscatella has been dropping hints on bluesky that PS5 sales are nosediving even more in May, could be under 100k in the next Circana report.
Game over for PS5. At this pace it wont wont sell another 10 million lifetime if they lucky. Should top out at 103-105 million, in parity with PS1. The Switch is approaching a 70% decline.......
A bit too early to call that. It's been just the first month of the new higher prices. The sales should stabilize somewhat in the coming months, and then explode once GTA 6 comes out in the end of the year. Also keep in mind that by next year the RAM situation may have changed for good, and Sony may be able to drop back the prices by at least 100$. Combined with all of that, is also the likely situation of Sony prolonging the generation by at least end of 2028 or even end of 2029, which can also help the overall sales of the PS5 to at least match those of PS4. I am not saying it's impossible to come short in the end, and finish at let's say 110M, but barely above 100M, when we are at almost 94M by end of March and we still have at the very least full year and a half (end of 2027 being the nearest possible window for PS6 launch) is way too pessimistic.
It’s not hitting 110 million, and it’s the perfect time to call to make this prediction. Everything is laid out bare in front of all of us to see, it’s an easy prediction to make now. PS5 price is now out of reach for most looking to buy GTA6 so I don’t see an explosion is sales there either. Some of you guys just like to add too much if’s and maybe’s to your prediction is stead of looking at whats happening right in front of you.
What is happening ? it has been a month after the price cut, and the sales have dropped. That is to be expected. What is not to be however is the PS5 to sell just 7-8M more in it's lifetime which will more than likely be 2 years and a half more. The system sold just those 7-8M in the past in it's holidays period, and now you are saying those will be it's sales for the next 4 holidays (cuz be real it won't be discontinued right away when the PS6 launches it will still sell for at least 1-2 years after that) and the next 3-4 years on the market, that is absurd. Yes it has dropped a lot, and because of that, it may not reach the 120-130M like it was expected earlier by most. But it certainly won't sell just 7-8M more and be done. If you will lowball it, why not give it just 3-4M more, why 7-8M more ? it's way too much, you see what is happening right ? call it under 100M then ..
The Switch 1 just crossed the 59M line. If only it could sell just 1M more to get to the 60M mark...
It likely will. Nintendo shipped 59.61 million units to the Americas as of march 31 that means they only need to ship another 390k to go over 60m.
PS5 getting ever closer to Xbox sales number as the the weeks of April ticked along (1st wk of April 52k v 18k - 1st week of May 26k v16k) - could we see a week where xbox actually beats PS5? I doubt it but would be funny
Switch 2 will outsell PS5 by at least 3 millions units till end of year if this continues. GTA 6 is a multiplatform game, it won't save PlayStation from declining. Paying around $550 at minimum to play at lower settings in 30 FPS mode is a joke for a millennial like me.
GTA 6 will need to do some heavy lifting for Sony to reach its projections
Not even GTA can help that drop, the gen is over for PS5. 100-105 million life time. Crazy how both this gen and last gen ended in a not so ideal way for the PS4 and PS5. I don't see Sony having the PS6 and PS5 on the market at once, by early 2028 PS5 should be discontinued imo because it will be too similar to the PS6.
It’s still going to hit 100m this year…
hmmm..... idk man. Sales this month include 2 weeks before price increase and 2 week with price increase, meaning it have room to shed more sales and then stabilize. We will know by June data for certain.
All that being said its still a very successful console for Sony and they are managing the impact of spinning globe ball problems that's making it difficult to sell consoles.
2024 holiday quarter it sold 9.5m units, and 2025 it sold 8m+
It’s obviously going to be discounted again during the holiday, and also have GTAVI.
Discounted to 550$? Because I don't think we'll be seeing 400$ PS5s anymore on the wild.
I wouldn’t be shocked to see the digital edition at $450 with a pack-in title
You not getting a discount this holiday especially if they bundle it with GTA, from here on out PS5 will forever be stuck at its current price. The market that previously existed that allows console pubs to give you discounts no longer exists, that luxury is dead now for them and the buyer.
Matter fact, the price finna go up more is the best prediction to make. This is a completely different world now.
That makes no sense at all. They raised the prices before and immediately did discounts below the old rrp.
They’re creating a high base price to make the psychological effect of the sale more impressive. It’s all part of a carefully calculated cycle.
This is not what that is, the economy all over the globe is not the same and frankly out of control. You basing your assumptions on a stable global economy, ai, Iran and corrupt USA administration have blown that reality away for people and business.
I guess you’re not old enough to remember actual difficult economic times, and actual recessions. Right now is basically nothing. Inflation in low single digits, problematic oil prices, and memory shortages is not exactly the end of the world.
This is crazy talk, age don’t matter, I know a lot of delusional old folks that swears the world is flat.
The economy is not as bad as 2008, but the we have never seen console components raise in price as much as they are now. Sony did not raise the console prices out of psychological effects and they won't heavy subsidize them at the end of the year.
It should also be noted that PlayStation are projecting a ¥600b net profit this financial year, which would be an almost 50% increase on their record ever yearly profit. They can take a hit in some hardware sales if they feel it is necessary. There’s no reason at all to believe they simply don’t have the economic capacity to sell the hardware at discounted rates.
Sony is not taking a hardware hit this late in the gen. They gonna raise PSN price and use their 30% split on GTA6 to get to that 600 billion yen.
Well, they did it 6 months ago. So, I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.
Wait and see? I bet that’s what the crew of the Titanic said after hitting the iceberg…….
The biggest part of this disaster fall off for the PS5 is about to unfold, the iceberg is behind it now, next comes the consequences that some are having a hard time predicting even when its right in front of them.