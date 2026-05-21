GTA Series Tops 470M, RDR Series Nears 115M, Civilization Tops 80M - Sales

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Take-Two Interactive has released its latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 2026 and in the report has provided an update on the latest sales figures for its best-selling franchises, as well as an update on the sales of individual games.

The Grand Theft Auto series is the best-selling franchise by Take-Two with over 470 million units sold-in. This is up from nearly 465 million units from the previous quarter. Grand Theft Auto V has sold-in nearly 230 million units, which is up from 225 million units.

The Red Dead Redemption series has sold-in nearly 115 million units worldwide, which is up from 110 million units. Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold-in over 85 million units, which is up from 82 million units.

The NBA 2K series has sold-in over 173 million units worldwide, which is up from over 170 million units.

The Borderlands series has sold-in over 100 million units worldwide, which is the same as the previous quarter. Sales reported for Borderlands 2 has sold-in over 31 million, which is up from 30 million units from the previous quarter. There were no figures given for any other entries in the series.

Sid Meier’s Civilization series has sold-in over 80 million units, which is up from nearly 80 million units from the previous quarter.

"I am pleased to report that we concluded Fiscal Year 2026 with excellent results, including fourth quarter Net Bookings of $1.58 billion, which was above the high end of our guidance range," said Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick.

"Net Bookings for the full Fiscal Year were $6.7 billion, which was approximately $750 million above the initial guidance we provided last May. NBA 2K delivered record Net Bookings and Recurrent Consumer Spending; Zynga achieved its highest level of Net Bookings since we acquired the business in 2022; and the Grand Theft Auto series once again exceeded our expectations and continued to drive significant Net Bookings and deep engagement with its passionate community of players."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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