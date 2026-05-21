Forza Horizon 6 Tops 6 Million Players - Sales

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Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Playground Games announced Forza Horizon 6 has surpassed six million players.

"Forza Horizon 6? More like Forza Horizon 6-Million!" reads a post on social media. "Thank you all for joining us at Horizon Japan."

Forza Horizon 6 released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on May 19. Early Access started four days earlier on May 15 for those with the Premium Edition or Premium Upgrade.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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