Hermen Hulst Says PlayStation to No Longer Release Single-Player Games on PC - News

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by, posted 6 hours ago

PlayStation studio business CEO Hermen Hulst following a report earlier this year by Bloomberg's Jason Schreier has reportedly confirmed first-party narrative single-player PlayStation games will no longer release on PC and will remain exclusive to PlayStation consoles.

Hulst told staff in a town hall meeting Monday morning of this change, according to Schreier.

"PlayStation studio business CEO Hermen Hulst told staff in a town hall Monday morning that the company's narrative single-player games will now be PlayStation exclusive, confirming Bloomberg's reporting from earlier this year," said Schreier.

There is speculation as to why Sony has made the change. One of the reasons could be releasing PlayStation exclusives on PC have hurt console sales and have not sold well enough to meet expectations.

A second reason is that Microsoft's next-generation console, Project Helix, will be able to play your full library of PC games, which would include PlayStation games released on Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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