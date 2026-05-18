Hermen Hulst Says PlayStation to No Longer Release Single-Player Games on PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,362 Views
PlayStation studio business CEO Hermen Hulst following a report earlier this year by Bloomberg's Jason Schreier has reportedly confirmed first-party narrative single-player PlayStation games will no longer release on PC and will remain exclusive to PlayStation consoles.
Hulst told staff in a town hall meeting Monday morning of this change, according to Schreier.
"PlayStation studio business CEO Hermen Hulst told staff in a town hall Monday morning that the company's narrative single-player games will now be PlayStation exclusive, confirming Bloomberg's reporting from earlier this year," said Schreier.
There is speculation as to why Sony has made the change. One of the reasons could be releasing PlayStation exclusives on PC have hurt console sales and have not sold well enough to meet expectations.
A second reason is that Microsoft's next-generation console, Project Helix, will be able to play your full library of PC games, which would include PlayStation games released on Steam.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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Seems for console makers exclusives are going to be a thing for the forseable future.
Well at least for Sony and Nintendo, MS is still publishing on other platforms. Halo PS5 boxarts just arrived at Gamestop this past week and FH6 and Fable have been reconfirmed to be on PS5 by the devs on X.
Even if they decide to back off putting games on Playstation they wouldn't back track the games that were already announced for Playstation.
I would be shocked if the new Xbox CEO was able to convince Satya to go back to Xbox and PC only games, even if it's only for select games.
The dream is over...
Here I am, forced to buy Playstation consoles to play Playstation exclusives.
My personal take (likely in hindsight, though):
The term 'exclusive game' had changed to something erroneous from 2013 to 2020.
MAYBE first and foremost due to Sony literally dismantling Xbox in those years in that department, and also going into the current-gen, even if toned down. But not to NOT mention Xbox' failure here, too.
Thus leading to 'exclusive' changing to 'excluding' within communities and outlets.
Although, looking at the true origins of all of it, 'exclusive' has rather always been 'ex-tra', instead of ex-cluding.
A console manufacturer has the right and desire to provide its own hardware platform, by ressources in personnel and money, with games that figuratively are a 'Thank You' to those who purchase it.
There has never been a rule to offer these games to rivals, but rather a simple race for more profits and 'We could miss out on something' in recent years.
I personally believe it indeed is the right decision from Sony to keep their extras to Playstation only.
While Sony can get away with exclusives games right now due to the current PS5 install base I don't think they'll be able to continue to do so with the PS6. We'll either see Playstation games on both PS5 and PS6, PS6 and PC, or all three.
I still think Sony should just port their older games that is no longer selling on Playstation to other platforms. Like is anyone gonna get mad and throw their PS5 away if they port Gravity Rush to PC, or even Switch?
Theoretically and fundamentally, it makes sense. However, given their current state with the PS5 now 30-50% more expensive (based on the various models' base prices) and bleeding money from a string of failed or underperforming titles, I'm not fully convinced cutting off a stream of potential revenue is the best approach. Time will tell, I suppose.
Well...
They are having record profit, more money than any Playstation ever.
Also, reports show that PC sales are like 2~3% of revenue (so, likely less than 1~2% profit)...
Yup, PC gamers don't buy Playstation games, sadly.
Great decision after Saros sold around 300k in 2 weeks...