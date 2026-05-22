Rumor: Nintendo Wants to Produce 20 Million Switch 2 Consoles This Fiscal Year - News

/ 212 Views

by, posted 55 minutes ago

Nintendo is reportedly looking to increase its production of the Nintendo Switch 2 this fiscal year by around to 20 percent to about 20 million consoles, according to people familiar with the matter speaking with Bloomberg.

The sources, that asked to not be named as the information is not public, say the number of units set to be produced is not final and it may be revised depending on demand.

Nintendo has forecasted that it would ship 16.50 million Switch 2 consoles for the fiscal year ending March 2027. However, the company has been conservative with its forecasts recently as it initially expected to ship 15 million Switch 2 consoles in its first fiscal year and ended up shipping 19.89 million consoles.

"For them, there is no real downside in lowballing numbers first and then surpassing them later," said Tokyo-based industry analyst Serkan Toto. "The just-finished fiscal year is a good example."

Nintendo is increasing the price of the Switch 2, which could potentially hurt sales.

The Switch 2 will first increase in price in Japan on May 25 from 49,980 yen to 59,980 yen, while it will increase in the rest of the world on September 1. In the US, it will increase from $449.99 to $499.99, while in Canada it will go up from $629.99 to $679.99, and in Europe from €469.99 to €499.99.

This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles