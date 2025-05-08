Switch Ships 152.12 Million Units as of March 2025, Switch 2 Forecasted to Ship 15M - Sales

Nintendo has released its latest hardware and software figures for the Nintendo Switch through March 31, 2025. Shipment figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 152.12 million units, while 1,391.23 million Switch games have been shipped lifetime.

For the quarter ending March 31, 2025, Nintendo shipped 1.26 million Switch units and 31.43 million Switch games.

Breaking down the 152.12 million lifetime shipped figure for the Switch, it has shipped 58.31 million units in the Americas, 39.20 million in Europe, 37.20 million in Japan, and 17.41 million in the rest of the world.

The regular Nintendo switch model accounts for 96.44 million units of the total Switch consoles shipped worldwide. The Switch OLED accounts for 30.19 million units and the Switch Lite accounts for 25.49 million units.

Nintendo has also revealed its forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. The company expects to ship 15 million Nintendo Switch 2 consoles for the fiscal year. It also expects to ship 4.5 million Switch 1 consoles, which would bring lifetime figures to 156.62 million.

Here are the top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch first-party titles:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 68.20 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 47.82 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 36.24 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 32.81 million Super Mario Odyssey – 29.28 million Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet – 26.79 million Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 26.72 million The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 21.73 million Super Mario Party – 21.16 million New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 18.25 million

Other Nintendo Switch first-party sales:

Nintendo Switch Sports – 16.27 million

Mario Party Superstars – 14 million

Super Mario Party Jamboree – 7.48 million

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – 4.09 million

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (2024) – 2.10 million

Mario & Luigi: Brothership – 1.97 million

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – 1.88 million

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – 1.27 million (New)

