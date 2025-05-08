Switch Ships 152.12 Million Units as of March 2025, Switch 2 Forecasted to Ship 15M - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 2,350 Views
Nintendo has released its latest hardware and software figures for the Nintendo Switch through March 31, 2025. Shipment figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 152.12 million units, while 1,391.23 million Switch games have been shipped lifetime.
For the quarter ending March 31, 2025, Nintendo shipped 1.26 million Switch units and 31.43 million Switch games.
Breaking down the 152.12 million lifetime shipped figure for the Switch, it has shipped 58.31 million units in the Americas, 39.20 million in Europe, 37.20 million in Japan, and 17.41 million in the rest of the world.
The regular Nintendo switch model accounts for 96.44 million units of the total Switch consoles shipped worldwide. The Switch OLED accounts for 30.19 million units and the Switch Lite accounts for 25.49 million units.
Nintendo has also revealed its forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. The company expects to ship 15 million Nintendo Switch 2 consoles for the fiscal year. It also expects to ship 4.5 million Switch 1 consoles, which would bring lifetime figures to 156.62 million.
Here are the top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch first-party titles:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 68.20 million
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 47.82 million
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 36.24 million
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 32.81 million
- Super Mario Odyssey – 29.28 million
- Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet – 26.79 million
- Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 26.72 million
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 21.73 million
- Super Mario Party – 21.16 million
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 18.25 million
Other Nintendo Switch first-party sales:
- Nintendo Switch Sports – 16.27 million
- Mario Party Superstars – 14 million
- Super Mario Party Jamboree – 7.48 million
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – 4.09 million
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (2024) – 2.10 million
- Mario & Luigi: Brothership – 1.97 million
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – 1.88 million
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – 1.27 million (New)

From 10.8 to 4.5, that's a big drop. We are looking at 158M lifetime with this.
It might mean a lot to Nintendo to beat PS2 as most sold gaming system ever, so maybe they will cut the price of it.
Yeah, cut the price now and let it compete with S2?🤣
Switch 2 is 10X more powerful it can't compete with that no matter how it's priced.
I don't think they care that much about the PS2.
Well you could've said the same about Sony not caring about Switch closing in on PS2's sales, but they cared enough to come out and update it's sales numbers to 160m. I think there is a prestige connected to it or something.