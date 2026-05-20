Switch 2 Best-Seller in the US in April 2026, Tomodachi Life Debuts in 1st - Sales

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The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling console in the US for April 2026 in terms of units sold and dollar sales, according to figures from Circana (formerly The NPD Group). Circana includes the dates for the four-week period of April 5 to May 2.

The PlayStation 5 came in second place once again in terms of units sold and dollar sales.

The PlayStation 5 in terms of dollar sales is down 30 percent year-on-year, while the Xbox Series X|S is down 43 percent, and the Switch is down 69 percent.

Lifetime sales of the Switch 2 through 11 months are currently 11 percent higher than the Switch, while the PS5 is currently tracking just two percent ahead of the PS4 after 66 months.

Overall spending on video games in April increased three percent year-on-year from $4.13 billion to $4.26 billion. Spending on video game content was up two percent from $3.77 billion to $3.84 billion, while video game hardware sales increased 34 percent from $196 million to $261 million. Spending on accessories decreased five percent from $167 million to $159 million.

In terms of 2026 total sales, overall spending on video games is up five percent year-on-year from $17.96 billion to $18.82 billion. Spending on video game content increased three percent from $16.17 billion to $16.67 billion, while video game hardware sales grew 37 percent from $0.97 billion to $1.34 billion. Spending on accessories is down one percent from $821 million to $811 million.

"US Video Game Spending Grows 3% in April 2026, Led by Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream," said Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella.

He added, "US video game spending totaled $4.3B in April 2026, growing 3% when compared to a year ago. Year-to-date 2026 spending finished the month 5% higher than 2025, at $18.8B. Gains across content and hardware offset declines in accessories."

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream was the best-selling game in US in April 2026 with it delivering over $41 million in physical and projected digital spending. It debuted as the ninth best-selling game of 2026 year-to-date.

The game helped drive new physical game sales up 44 percent year-on-year to $96 million. Spending on new physical games in 2026 year-to-date are up nine percent.

Pragmata debuted in second place for the month of April. It was also the best-selling game on PlayStation platforms, second on the PC aggregated storefronts chart and third on the Xbox charts. It was in the top 15 best-sellers on the Nintendo charts.

Windrose debuted in fifth place and Saros debuted in ninth place.

Crimson Desert and MLB: The Show 26 fell two spots to third and fourth places, respectively. Pokemon: Pokopia dropped three spots to sixth place, while Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 is up six spots to seventh place.

The release of the PS5 version drove Starfield sales up from 218th to eighth place. Mario Kart World rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars for April 2026:

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in 2026 year-to-date:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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