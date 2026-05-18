Grand Theft Auto VI is Launching '18 Months Behind the Original Date' - News

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by, posted 11 hours ago

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick in an interview with David Serna on YouTube revealed Grand Theft Auto VI is launching about 18 months later than originally planned.

"I think we’re about 18 months behind the original date," said Zelnick. "Not much more than that."

The first trailer for GTA 6 stated a 2025 release window, however, it would be delayed twice. First to May 26, 2026 then to the current release date of November 19.

Grand Theft Auto VI is set to launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. A PC version is likely to follow a year or two later.

Zelnick in a previous interview revealed why the game isn't launching on PC day one.

"Rockstar always starts on console because I think with regard to a release like that you're judged by serving the core," Zelnick said at the time. "Like really serving the core consumer. If your core consumer isn't there, if they're not served first and best, you kind of don't hit your other consumers."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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