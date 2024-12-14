Elden Ring Ships 28.6 Million Units - Sales

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware announced the action RPG, Elden Ring, has shipped 28.6 million units since its release in February 2022.

This figure is up from 25 million units as of June 1, 2024, 20.5 million units as of May 11, 2023, 20 million units as of February 22, 2023, 17.5 million units as of November 14, 2022, 16.6 million units as of June 30, 2022, and 12 million units sold worldwide and one million units sold in Japan as of March 14, 2022.

There was no update on sales figures for the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.

Elden Ring released for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 25, 2022. The Shadow of the Erdtree expansion launched on June 21, 2024.

FromSoftware at The Game Awards did announce the multiplayer cooperative action RPG, Elden Ring Nightreign, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

