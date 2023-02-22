Elden Ring Sales Top 20 million Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 442 Views
Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware announced the action RPG, Elden Ring, has sold over 20 million units worldwide. The figure includes physical and digital units sold.
This figure is up from 17.5 million units as of November 14, 2022, 16.6 million units as of June 30, 2022, and 12 million units sold worldwide and one million units sold in Japan as of March 14, 2022.
Elden Ring released for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 25, 2022.
In under a year Elden Ring has managed to sell almost 60% of the entire Dark Souls series' last reported total (33.4 million).
This is insane!
Comparatively, 2018 God of War sold through 23 million in 5 years. Uncharted 4 sold only 15 million lifetime. Breath of the Wild has 29 million sold in 6 years. Based on these figures, Elden Ring will most likely sell 30-40 million lifetime when all is said and done if not more. O_O Doesn't look like it's slowing down at all.
I haven't played the game yet but damn these numbers.