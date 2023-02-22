Elden Ring Sales Top 20 million Units - Sales

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware announced the action RPG, Elden Ring, has sold over 20 million units worldwide. The figure includes physical and digital units sold.

This figure is up from 17.5 million units as of November 14, 2022, 16.6 million units as of June 30, 2022, and 12 million units sold worldwide and one million units sold in Japan as of March 14, 2022.

Elden Ring released for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 25, 2022.

