Elden Ring Sales Top 12 Million Units Worldwide, 1 Million in Japan

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware announced the action RPG, Elden Ring, has sold over 12 million units worldwide and one million units in Japan as of March 14. The figure includes physical and digital units.

"It's astonishing to see just how many people have been playing Elden Ring," said FromSoftware CEO and Director Hidetaka Miyazaki. "I'd like to extend our heartfelt thanks on behalf of the entire development team.

"Elden Ring is based on a mythological story written by George R. R. Martin. We hope players enjoy a high level of freedom when adventuring through its vast world, exploring its many secrets and facing up to its many threats. Thank you for your continued support."

Bandai Namco President and CEO Yasuo Miyakawa added, "I would like to use this opportunity to give my thanks to all our fans who have brought Elden Ring into their gaming life. I am very proud to have been involved in bringing such a wonderful and fantastic game to life with FromSoftware, under the guidance of Director Miyazaki, and with George R. R. Martin.

"Much effort was placed into creating Elden Ring so that we could exceed the expectations of our fans worldwide. In like manner, we will continue our efforts in expanding the brand beyond the game itself, and into everyone’s daily life.

"We will continue to create enjoyment and fulfillment through entertainment, so that we can come closer and connect to our fans around the world."

Elden Ring released for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 25, 2022.

