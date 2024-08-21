Sea of Thieves has Reportedly Sold Over 1 Million Units on PS5 - Sales

Sea of Thieves has reportedly sold over one million units on the PlayStation 5, according to "trusted sources" that spoke with Windows Central.

The report claims the game hit the milestone a while ago and it has likely sold much more than that at this point. The game sells for $40 on the PlayStation 5 and one million units sold means at $40 million in revenue generated. This isn't including in-app purchases.

Sea of Thieves did top the PlayStation Store download charts for May 2024 in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. In June, the game was fourth in the US and Canada, and third in Europe. The game remained in the top 10 in July.

Rare in April of this year announced Sea of Thieves had surpassed 40 million players across the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.

Sea of Thieves released for the Xbox One and PC in March 2018, and for the Xbox Series X|S in November 2020. It will also launch for the PlayStation 5 on April 30.

