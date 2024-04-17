Sea of Thieves Tops 40 Million Players - News

Rare announced Sea of Thieves has surpassed 40 million players across the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.

Sea of Thieves had previously surpassed 35 million players in February 2024, 30 million players in June 2022, 25 million players in October 2021, 20 millions players in March 2021, 15 million players in July 2020, and 10 million players in January 2020.

"As I’m sure you can imagine, when it comes to Sea of Thieves my days are full of numbers," said Sea of Thieves executive producer Joe 'Three Sheets' Neate. "Development costs, active servers, days until the next update… Sometimes, though, a truly extraordinary number stands out – a number like 40 million, which I’m incredibly pleased to say is the number of pirates who’ve now set sail in Sea of Thieves!

"40 million players across Xbox, Windows 10 and Steam is an amazing milestone to be able to talk about, and of course it wouldn’t have happened without you – our brilliant, positive and welcoming community, who continue to surprise and impress us with your creativity and antics out on the waves.

"That said, I also want to take this opportunity to offer heartfelt thanks to the team, who’ve worked so hard to deliver over a hundred free updates since launch and have plenty more excitement and innovation on the horizon. Season 12 is almost here, and the new additions like throwing knives and the Bone Caller are going to transform our sandbox yet again.

"I’m also excited about getting to expand our community even further, as we’re just days away from launching on PlayStation 5 and introducing a whole new plethora of pirates to our shared world. The positivity and excitement coming out of our Closed Beta was infectious, and I can’t wait for even more fresh faces to arrive starting next week.

"Before then, though, there’s time to celebrate this 40 million milestone during our imminent Gold & Glory Weekend. If you’re still working through Season 11’s 100 levels, this will be the perfect time to rake in that boosted Renown – along with gold, reputation and everything else. So take part, join us in both celebration of all our players and anticipation of those who are about to undertake their Maiden Voyage on PS5, and we’ll see you on the seas!"

Sea of Thieves released for the Xbox One and PC in March 2018, and for the Xbox Series X|S in November 2020. It will also launch for the PlayStation 5 on April 30.

A Megalodon-sized thank you to everyone who's joined us so far. Enjoy some words from our very own Joe Neate to mark the occasion: https://t.co/5xEvOOGwxo pic.twitter.com/zjD59vN4C0 — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) April 17, 2024

