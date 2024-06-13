By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Sea of Thieves Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in May

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 531 Views

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for May 2024.

Sea of Thieves topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Madden NFL 24 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Grand Theft Auto V on the European charts. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III was number three in the US and Canada, while it was F1 24 in Europe.

Minecraft was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Red Dead Redemption 2 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was A Way Out in Europe. Fallout 4 was number three in the US and Canada and Red Dead Redemption 2 came in third in Europe.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. MADiSON VR was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Beat Saber was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Job Simulator in Europe.

Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul topped the PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, while it was Coaster in Europe. Creed Rise to Glory was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Sniper Elite VR in Europe.

Multiversus topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, while it was Stumble Guys in Europe. Fortnite was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU
Sea of Thieves Sea of Thieves
Madden NFL 24 Grand Theft Auto V
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III F1 24
HELLDIVERS 2 Assassin’s Creed Mirage
Grand Theft Auto V HELLDIVERS 2
NBA 2K24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
MLB The Show 24 TopSpin 2K25
Stellar Blade Fallout 4
Fallout 4 Who’s Your Daddy?!
Who’s Your Daddy?! Stellar Blade
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Grounded It Takes Two
Another Crab’s Treasure NBA 2K24
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Among Us
NHL 24 Grounded
Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Rise of the Ronin Resident Evil 4
Assassin’s Creed Mirage Gran Turismo 7
WWE 2K24 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
ELDEN RING The Crew Motorfest
*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU
Minecraft Minecraft
Red Dead Redemption 2 A Way Out
Fallout 4 Red Dead Redemption 2
Call of Duty: Black Ops III The Forest
A Way Out Fallout 4
Gang Beasts Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Madden NFL 24 Gang Beasts
Batman: Arkham Knight Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
The Forest Batman: Arkham Knight
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Grand Theft Auto V
Fallout 76 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered
Grand Theft Auto V Far Cry 5
Mortal Kombat X Firewatch
Stardew Valley Call of Duty: Black Ops III
Kingdom Come: Deliverance Mortal Kombat X
Far Cry 5 Middle-earth: Shadow of War
Mad Max Resident Evil 6
RESIDENT EVIL 5 RESIDENT EVIL 5
MLB The Show 24 Mad Max
Resident Evil 6 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
         *Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU
Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition
MADiSON VR MADiSON VR
Beat Saber Job Simulator
Job Simulator Beat Saber
Legendary Tales STRIDE: Fates
Waltz of the Wizard Pavlov
Pavlov Swordsman VR
Jurassic World Aftermath Collection Legendary Tales
STRIDE: Fates Among Us VR
Among Us VR Arizona Sunshine 2
 *PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

PSVR Games

US/Canada EU
Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul Coaster
Creed Rise to Glory Sniper Elite VR
Job Simulator Job Simulator
Sniper Elite VR Creed Rise to Glory
Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
The Walking Dead Onslaught Batman: Arkham VR
Beat Saber The Walking Dead Onslaught
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Beat Saber
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission Lethal VR
Batman: Arkham VR Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU
MultiVersus Stumble Guys
Fortnite Fortnite
Roblox Roblox
Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone
Stumble Guys MultiVersus
Apex Legends Rocket League
Fall Guys Fall Guys
Rocket League eFootball 2024
Destiny 2 Apex Legends
The Sims 4 The Sims 4

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


Hardstuck-Platinum (1 hour ago)

Hopefully it stays there all year so we can get all Xbox games day one on PS5

