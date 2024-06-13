Sea of Thieves Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in May - Sales

/ 531 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for May 2024.

Sea of Thieves topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Madden NFL 24 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Grand Theft Auto V on the European charts. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III was number three in the US and Canada, while it was F1 24 in Europe.

Minecraft was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Red Dead Redemption 2 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was A Way Out in Europe. Fallout 4 was number three in the US and Canada and Red Dead Redemption 2 came in third in Europe.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. MADiSON VR was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Beat Saber was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Job Simulator in Europe.

Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul topped the PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, while it was Coaster in Europe. Creed Rise to Glory was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Sniper Elite VR in Europe.

Multiversus topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, while it was Stumble Guys in Europe. Fortnite was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU Sea of Thieves Sea of Thieves Madden NFL 24 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III F1 24 HELLDIVERS 2 Assassin’s Creed Mirage Grand Theft Auto V HELLDIVERS 2 NBA 2K24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III MLB The Show 24 TopSpin 2K25 Stellar Blade Fallout 4 Fallout 4 Who’s Your Daddy?! Who’s Your Daddy?! Stellar Blade Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Grounded It Takes Two Another Crab’s Treasure NBA 2K24 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Among Us NHL 24 Grounded Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Rise of the Ronin Resident Evil 4 Assassin’s Creed Mirage Gran Turismo 7 WWE 2K24 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege ELDEN RING The Crew Motorfest *Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU Minecraft Minecraft Red Dead Redemption 2 A Way Out Fallout 4 Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops III The Forest A Way Out Fallout 4 Gang Beasts Kingdom Come: Deliverance Madden NFL 24 Gang Beasts Batman: Arkham Knight Assassin’s Creed Odyssey The Forest Batman: Arkham Knight Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Grand Theft Auto V Fallout 76 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered Grand Theft Auto V Far Cry 5 Mortal Kombat X Firewatch Stardew Valley Call of Duty: Black Ops III Kingdom Come: Deliverance Mortal Kombat X Far Cry 5 Middle-earth: Shadow of War Mad Max Resident Evil 6 RESIDENT EVIL 5 RESIDENT EVIL 5 MLB The Show 24 Mad Max Resident Evil 6 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint *Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition MADiSON VR MADiSON VR Beat Saber Job Simulator Job Simulator Beat Saber Legendary Tales STRIDE: Fates Waltz of the Wizard Pavlov Pavlov Swordsman VR Jurassic World Aftermath Collection Legendary Tales STRIDE: Fates Among Us VR Among Us VR Arizona Sunshine 2 *PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

PSVR Games

US/Canada EU Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul Coaster Creed Rise to Glory Sniper Elite VR Job Simulator Job Simulator Sniper Elite VR Creed Rise to Glory Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul The Walking Dead Onslaught Batman: Arkham VR Beat Saber The Walking Dead Onslaught The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Beat Saber ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission Lethal VR Batman: Arkham VR Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU MultiVersus Stumble Guys Fortnite Fortnite Roblox Roblox Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone Stumble Guys MultiVersus Apex Legends Rocket League Fall Guys Fall Guys Rocket League eFootball 2024 Destiny 2 Apex Legends The Sims 4 The Sims 4

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles