College Football 25 and FC 24 Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in July
Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for July 2024.
EA Sports College Football 25 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 24 on the European charts. Grand Theft Auto V was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Elden Ring was number three in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.
Minecraft was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Red Dead Redemption 2 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 24 in Europe. Grand Theft Auto V was number three in the US and Canada, and in Europe.
Stilt topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Beat Saber was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Towers and Powers was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Horizon Call of the Mountain in Europe.
Superhot VR topped the PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, and in Europe. ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Batman: Arkham VR in Europe.
The First Descendant topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, and in Europe. Zenless Zone Zero was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Asphalt Legends Unite in Europe.
Here is the complete list of charts:
PS5 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|EA SPORTS College Football 25
|EA SPORTS FC 24
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Grand Theft Auto V
|ELDEN RING
|ELDEN RING
|NBA 2K24
|EA SPORTS College Football 25
|EA SPORTS FC 24
|The Crew Motorfest
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|Sea of Thieves
|Mortal Kombat 1
|NBA 2K24
|Sea of Thieves
|F1 24
|MLB The Show 24
|No Man’s Sky
|Hogwarts Legacy
|It Takes Two
|The Crew Motorfest
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|UFC 5
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|No Man’s Sky
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|Baldur’s Gate 3
|F1 Manager 2024
|It Takes Two
|Nobody Wants to Die
|HELLDIVERS 2
|Baldur’s Gate 3
|Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
|UFC 5
|TEKKEN 8
|Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
|Mortal Kombat 11
|Mortal Kombat 1
*Upgrades not included
PS4 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|Minecraft
|Minecraft
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|EA SPORTS FC 24
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|NBA 2K24
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|Need for Speed Payback
|Need for Speed Payback
|theHunter: Call of the Wild
|Need for Speed Heat
|Need for Speed Heat
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance
|Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition
|The Forest
|EA SPORTS FC 24
|Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|Watch Dogs 2
|Watch Dogs 2
|Supermarket Owner Simulator: Business
|Gang Beasts
|theHunter: Call of the Wild
|Mortal Kombat X
|Mortal Kombat X
|The Forest
|The Last of Us Remastered
|Castle Crashers Remastered
|NBA 2K24
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|Outlast
|Dying Light
|Dying Light
|Injustice 2
|Unravel Two
|Stardew Valley
|Hogwarts Legacy
PS VR2 Games*
|US/Canada
|EU
|Stilt
|Stilt
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|Towers and Powers
|Horizon Call of the Mountain
|Among Us VR
|Towers and Powers
|Pavlov
|Among Us VR
|Horizon Call of the Mountain
|Operation Serpens
|Job Simulator
|Pavlov
|Arizona Sunshine 2
|Job Simulator
|Ultrawings 2
|Arizona Sunshine 2
|Waltz of the Wizard
|Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition
PSVR Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|SUPERHOT VR
|SUPERHOT VR
|ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
|Batman: Arkham VR
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
|Sniper Elite VR
|Job Simulator
|Job Simulator
|Creed Rise to Glory
|Creed Rise to Glory
|Batman: Arkham VR
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|Titanic VR
|Sniper Elite VR
|Cooking Simulator VR
|The Walking Dead Onslaught
|Goalkeeper VR Challenge
|Borderlands 2 VR
|All-In-One Sports VR
Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)
|US/Canada
|EU
|The First Descendant
|The First Descendant
|Zenless Zone Zero
|Asphalt Legends Unite
|Roblox
|Roblox
|Fortnite
|Zenless Zone Zero
|Asphalt Legends Unite
|Fortnite
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|eFootball 2024
|Fall Guys
|Stumble Guys
|Rocket League
|Fall Guys
|MultiVersus
|Rocket League
|XDefiant
|Call of Duty: Warzone
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
