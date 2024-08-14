College Football 25 and FC 24 Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in July - Sales

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for July 2024.

EA Sports College Football 25 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 24 on the European charts. Grand Theft Auto V was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Elden Ring was number three in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

Minecraft was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Red Dead Redemption 2 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 24 in Europe. Grand Theft Auto V was number three in the US and Canada, and in Europe.

Stilt topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Beat Saber was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Towers and Powers was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Horizon Call of the Mountain in Europe.

Superhot VR topped the PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, and in Europe. ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Batman: Arkham VR in Europe.

The First Descendant topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, and in Europe. Zenless Zone Zero was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Asphalt Legends Unite in Europe.

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU EA SPORTS College Football 25 EA SPORTS FC 24 Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V ELDEN RING ELDEN RING NBA 2K24 EA SPORTS College Football 25 EA SPORTS FC 24 The Crew Motorfest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Hogwarts Legacy Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Sea of Thieves Mortal Kombat 1 NBA 2K24 Sea of Thieves F1 24 MLB The Show 24 No Man’s Sky Hogwarts Legacy It Takes Two The Crew Motorfest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III UFC 5 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt No Man’s Sky Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Baldur’s Gate 3 F1 Manager 2024 It Takes Two Nobody Wants to Die HELLDIVERS 2 Baldur’s Gate 3 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 UFC 5 TEKKEN 8 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Mortal Kombat 11 Mortal Kombat 1 *Naming of products may differ between regions

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU Minecraft Minecraft Red Dead Redemption 2 EA SPORTS FC 24 Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V Batman: Arkham Knight Red Dead Redemption 2 NBA 2K24 Batman: Arkham Knight Need for Speed Payback Need for Speed Payback theHunter: Call of the Wild Need for Speed Heat Need for Speed Heat Kingdom Come: Deliverance Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition The Forest EA SPORTS FC 24 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Watch Dogs 2 Watch Dogs 2 Supermarket Owner Simulator: Business Gang Beasts theHunter: Call of the Wild Mortal Kombat X Mortal Kombat X The Forest The Last of Us Remastered Castle Crashers Remastered NBA 2K24 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Outlast Dying Light Dying Light Injustice 2 Unravel Two Stardew Valley Hogwarts Legacy *Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU Stilt Stilt Beat Saber Beat Saber Towers and Powers Horizon Call of the Mountain Among Us VR Towers and Powers Pavlov Among Us VR Horizon Call of the Mountain Operation Serpens Job Simulator Pavlov Arizona Sunshine 2 Job Simulator Ultrawings 2 Arizona Sunshine 2 Waltz of the Wizard Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition *PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

PSVR Games

US/Canada EU SUPERHOT VR SUPERHOT VR ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission Batman: Arkham VR The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Sniper Elite VR Job Simulator Job Simulator Creed Rise to Glory Creed Rise to Glory Batman: Arkham VR Beat Saber Beat Saber Titanic VR Sniper Elite VR Cooking Simulator VR The Walking Dead Onslaught Goalkeeper VR Challenge Borderlands 2 VR All-In-One Sports VR

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU The First Descendant The First Descendant Zenless Zone Zero Asphalt Legends Unite Roblox Roblox Fortnite Zenless Zone Zero Asphalt Legends Unite Fortnite Call of Duty: Warzone eFootball 2024 Fall Guys Stumble Guys Rocket League Fall Guys MultiVersus Rocket League XDefiant Call of Duty: Warzone

