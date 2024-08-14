By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
College Football 25 and FC 24 Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in July

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 428 Views

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for July 2024.

EA Sports College Football 25 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 24 on the European charts. Grand Theft Auto V was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Elden Ring was number three in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

Minecraft was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Red Dead Redemption 2 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 24 in Europe. Grand Theft Auto V was number three in the US and Canada, and in Europe.

Stilt topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Beat Saber was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Towers and Powers was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Horizon Call of the Mountain in Europe.

Superhot VR topped the PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, and in Europe. ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Batman: Arkham VR in Europe.

The First Descendant topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, and in Europe. Zenless Zone Zero was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Asphalt Legends Unite in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU
EA SPORTS College Football 25 EA SPORTS FC 24
Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V
ELDEN RING ELDEN RING
NBA 2K24 EA SPORTS College Football 25
EA SPORTS FC 24 The Crew Motorfest
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Hogwarts Legacy
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Sea of Thieves
Mortal Kombat 1 NBA 2K24
Sea of Thieves F1 24
MLB The Show 24 No Man’s Sky
Hogwarts Legacy It Takes Two
The Crew Motorfest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
UFC 5 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
No Man’s Sky Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Baldur’s Gate 3 F1 Manager 2024
It Takes Two Nobody Wants to Die
HELLDIVERS 2 Baldur’s Gate 3
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 UFC 5
TEKKEN 8 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
Mortal Kombat 11 Mortal Kombat 1
*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU
Minecraft Minecraft
Red Dead Redemption 2 EA SPORTS FC 24
Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V
Batman: Arkham Knight Red Dead Redemption 2
NBA 2K24 Batman: Arkham Knight
Need for Speed Payback Need for Speed Payback
theHunter: Call of the Wild Need for Speed Heat
Need for Speed Heat Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition The Forest
EA SPORTS FC 24 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Watch Dogs 2
Watch Dogs 2 Supermarket Owner Simulator: Business
Gang Beasts theHunter: Call of the Wild
Mortal Kombat X Mortal Kombat X
The Forest The Last of Us Remastered
Castle Crashers Remastered NBA 2K24
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Outlast
Dying Light Dying Light
Injustice 2 Unravel Two
Stardew Valley Hogwarts Legacy
         *Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU
Stilt Stilt
Beat Saber Beat Saber
Towers and Powers Horizon Call of the Mountain
Among Us VR Towers and Powers
Pavlov Among Us VR
Horizon Call of the Mountain Operation Serpens
Job Simulator Pavlov
Arizona Sunshine 2 Job Simulator
Ultrawings 2 Arizona Sunshine 2
Waltz of the Wizard Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition
 *PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

PSVR Games

US/Canada EU
SUPERHOT VR SUPERHOT VR
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission Batman: Arkham VR
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Sniper Elite VR
Job Simulator Job Simulator
Creed Rise to Glory Creed Rise to Glory
Batman: Arkham VR Beat Saber
Beat Saber Titanic VR
Sniper Elite VR Cooking Simulator VR
The Walking Dead Onslaught Goalkeeper VR Challenge
Borderlands 2 VR All-In-One Sports VR

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU
The First Descendant The First Descendant
Zenless Zone Zero Asphalt Legends Unite
Roblox Roblox
Fortnite Zenless Zone Zero
Asphalt Legends Unite Fortnite
Call of Duty: Warzone eFootball 2024
Fall Guys Stumble Guys
Rocket League Fall Guys
MultiVersus Rocket League
XDefiant Call of Duty: Warzone

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


