Grand Theft Auto V Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in June

Grand Theft Auto V topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Elden Ring was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. NBA 2K24was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Sea of Thieves in Europe.
Minecraft was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Red Dead Redemption 2was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Firewatch was number three in the US and Canada, and in Europe.
Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Among Us VRwas number two in the US and Canada, while it was Arizona Susnhine 2 in Europe. Arizona Susnhine 2 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Kayak VR: Miragein Europe.
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission topped the PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, while it was Sniper Elite VR in Europe. The Walking Dead Onslaughtwas number two in the US and Canada, while it was ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission in Europe.
Multiversus topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, and in Europe. Roblox was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Fortnite in Europe.
Here is the complete list of charts:
PS5 Games
US/Canada
EU
Grand Theft Auto V
Grand Theft Auto V
ELDEN RING
ELDEN RING
NBA 2K24
Sea of Thieves
Sea of Thieves
NBA 2K24
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
MLB The Show 24
EA SPORTS FC 24
V Rising
V Rising
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
It Takes Two
Madden NFL 24
F1 24
HELLDIVERS 2
Hogwarts Legacy
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Assassin’s Creed Mirage
Mortal Kombat 1
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
UFC 5
Cyberpunk 2077
Hogwarts Legacy
Gran Turismo 7
EA SPORTS FC 24
HELLDIVERS 2
It Takes Two
Mortal Kombat 1
Cyberpunk 2077
Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT
Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus
UFC 5
*Naming of products may differ between regions *Upgrades not included
PS4 Games
US/Canada
EU
Minecraft
Minecraft
Red Dead Redemption 2
Red Dead Redemption 2
Firewatch
Firewatch
Grand Theft Auto V
Grand Theft Auto V
NBA 2K24
THE FOREST
Watch Dogs 2
Watch Dogs 2
Gang Beasts
A Way Out
THE FOREST
Kingdom Come: Deliverance
A Way Out
Gang Beasts
Bloodborne
EA SPORTS FC 24
theHunter: Call of the Wild
NBA 2K24
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Unravel Two
Injustice 2
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Far Cry 5
Assassin’s Creed Origins
Madden NFL 24
Bloodborne
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands
Far Cry 5
STAR WARS Battlefront II
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
God of War
God of War
Kingdom Come: Deliverance
STAR WARS Battlefront II
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
*Naming of products may differ between regions
PS VR2 Games*
US/Canada
EU
Beat Saber
Beat Saber
Among Us VR
Arizona Sunshine 2
Arizona Sunshine 2
Kayak VR: Mirage
Pavlov
Pavlov
Job Simulator
Among Us VR
Kayak VR: Mirage
Job Simulator
Doctor Who: The Edge of Time
Crossfire: Sierra Squad
Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
Crossfire: Sierra Squad
The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR
cyubeVR
Shave & Stuff
*PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included
PSVR Games
US/Canada
EU
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
Sniper Elite VR
The Walking Dead Onslaught
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
Batman: Arkham VR
Job Simulator
Job Simulator
Batman: Arkham VR
The Walking Dead Onslaught
Creed Rise to Glory
Creed: Rise to Glory
Beat Saber
Beat Saber
Sniper Elite VR
The Guy VR
SUPERHOT VR
DOOM 3: VR Edition
Arizona Sunshine
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)
US/Canada
EU
MultiVersus
MultiVersus
Roblox
Fortnite
Fortnite
Stumble Guys
Call of Duty: Warzone
Roblox
Fall Guys
Call of Duty: Warzone
Stumble Guys
Rocket League
Rocket League
eFootball 2024
Apex Legends
Fall Guys
Destiny 2
The Sims 4
The Sims 4
Destiny 2
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelowas first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his ownYouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.