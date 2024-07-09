By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Grand Theft Auto V Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in June

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 440 Views

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for June 2024.

Grand Theft Auto V topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Elden Ring was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. NBA 2K24 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Sea of Thieves in Europe.

Minecraft was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Red Dead Redemption 2 was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Firewatch was number three in the US and Canada, and in Europe.

Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Among Us VR was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Arizona Susnhine 2 in Europe. Arizona Susnhine 2 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Kayak VR: Mirage in Europe.

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission topped the PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, while it was Sniper Elite VR in Europe. The Walking Dead Onslaught was number two in the US and Canada, while it was ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission in Europe.

Multiversus topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, and in Europe. Roblox was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Fortnite in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU
Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V
ELDEN RING ELDEN RING
NBA 2K24 Sea of Thieves
Sea of Thieves NBA 2K24
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
MLB The Show 24 EA SPORTS FC 24
V Rising V Rising
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege It Takes Two
Madden NFL 24 F1 24
HELLDIVERS 2 Hogwarts Legacy
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Assassin’s Creed Mirage
Mortal Kombat 1 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
UFC 5 Cyberpunk 2077
Hogwarts Legacy Gran Turismo 7
EA SPORTS FC 24 HELLDIVERS 2
It Takes Two Mortal Kombat 1
Cyberpunk 2077 Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT
Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus UFC 5

*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU
Minecraft Minecraft
Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2
Firewatch Firewatch
Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V
NBA 2K24 THE FOREST
Watch Dogs 2 Watch Dogs 2
Gang Beasts A Way Out
THE FOREST Kingdom Come: Deliverance
A Way Out Gang Beasts
Bloodborne EA SPORTS FC 24
theHunter: Call of the Wild NBA 2K24
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Unravel Two
Injustice 2 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Far Cry 5 Assassin’s Creed Origins
Madden NFL 24 Bloodborne
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands Far Cry 5
STAR WARS Battlefront II Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
God of War God of War
Kingdom Come: Deliverance STAR WARS Battlefront II
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU
Beat Saber Beat Saber
Among Us VR Arizona Sunshine 2
Arizona Sunshine 2 Kayak VR: Mirage
Pavlov Pavlov
Job Simulator Among Us VR
Kayak VR: Mirage Job Simulator
Doctor Who: The Edge of Time Crossfire: Sierra Squad
Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
Crossfire: Sierra Squad The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR
cyubeVR Shave & Stuff

*PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

PSVR Games

US/Canada EU
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission Sniper Elite VR
The Walking Dead Onslaught ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Batman: Arkham VR
Job Simulator Job Simulator
Batman: Arkham VR The Walking Dead Onslaught
Creed Rise to Glory Creed: Rise to Glory
Beat Saber Beat Saber
Sniper Elite VR The Guy VR
SUPERHOT VR DOOM 3: VR Edition
Arizona Sunshine The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU
MultiVersus MultiVersus
Roblox Fortnite
Fortnite Stumble Guys
Call of Duty: Warzone Roblox
Fall Guys Call of Duty: Warzone
Stumble Guys Rocket League
Rocket League eFootball 2024
Apex Legends Fall Guys
Destiny 2 The Sims 4
The Sims 4 Destiny 2

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


Qwark (3 hours ago)

Good to see Sea of Thieves is doing well enough, Microsoft van use some succes

  • 0