Grand Theft Auto V Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in June

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for June 2024.

Grand Theft Auto V topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Elden Ring was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. NBA 2K24 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Sea of Thieves in Europe.

Minecraft was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Red Dead Redemption 2 was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Firewatch was number three in the US and Canada, and in Europe.

Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Among Us VR was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Arizona Susnhine 2 in Europe. Arizona Susnhine 2 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Kayak VR: Mirage in Europe.

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission topped the PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, while it was Sniper Elite VR in Europe. The Walking Dead Onslaught was number two in the US and Canada, while it was ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission in Europe.

Multiversus topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, and in Europe. Roblox was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Fortnite in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games US/Canada EU Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V ELDEN RING ELDEN RING NBA 2K24 Sea of Thieves Sea of Thieves NBA 2K24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt MLB The Show 24 EA SPORTS FC 24 V Rising V Rising Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege It Takes Two Madden NFL 24 F1 24 HELLDIVERS 2 Hogwarts Legacy Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Assassin’s Creed Mirage Mortal Kombat 1 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III UFC 5 Cyberpunk 2077 Hogwarts Legacy Gran Turismo 7 EA SPORTS FC 24 HELLDIVERS 2 It Takes Two Mortal Kombat 1 Cyberpunk 2077 Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus UFC 5 *Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included PS4 Games US/Canada EU Minecraft Minecraft Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 Firewatch Firewatch Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K24 THE FOREST Watch Dogs 2 Watch Dogs 2 Gang Beasts A Way Out THE FOREST Kingdom Come: Deliverance A Way Out Gang Beasts Bloodborne EA SPORTS FC 24 theHunter: Call of the Wild NBA 2K24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Unravel Two Injustice 2 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Far Cry 5 Assassin’s Creed Origins Madden NFL 24 Bloodborne Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands Far Cry 5 STAR WARS Battlefront II Sid Meier’s Civilization VI God of War God of War Kingdom Come: Deliverance STAR WARS Battlefront II Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands *Naming of products may differ between regions PS VR2 Games* US/Canada EU Beat Saber Beat Saber Among Us VR Arizona Sunshine 2 Arizona Sunshine 2 Kayak VR: Mirage Pavlov Pavlov Job Simulator Among Us VR Kayak VR: Mirage Job Simulator Doctor Who: The Edge of Time Crossfire: Sierra Squad Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Crossfire: Sierra Squad The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR cyubeVR Shave & Stuff *PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included PSVR Games US/Canada EU ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission Sniper Elite VR The Walking Dead Onslaught ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Batman: Arkham VR Job Simulator Job Simulator Batman: Arkham VR The Walking Dead Onslaught Creed Rise to Glory Creed: Rise to Glory Beat Saber Beat Saber Sniper Elite VR The Guy VR SUPERHOT VR DOOM 3: VR Edition Arizona Sunshine The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Free to Play (PS5 + PS4) US/Canada EU MultiVersus MultiVersus Roblox Fortnite Fortnite Stumble Guys Call of Duty: Warzone Roblox Fall Guys Call of Duty: Warzone Stumble Guys Rocket League Rocket League eFootball 2024 Apex Legends Fall Guys Destiny 2 The Sims 4 The Sims 4 Destiny 2

