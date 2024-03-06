Here is What Went Down at the Xbox Partner Preview - Announcements, Trailers, More - Article

Microsoft today held an Xbox Partner Preview featuring announcements and trailer for 14 games from Electronic Arts, Square Enix, Sega, 11 bit studios, and more.

Some of the highlights included Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess getting a day one Xbox Game Pass announcement, the shadow drop of the original S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Trilogy, release dates for Frostpunk 2 and Final Fantasy XIV Online, and more.

Check out links to the news, announcements, and trailers from the Xbox Partner Preview below:

