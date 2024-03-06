Here is What Went Down at the Xbox Partner Preview - Announcements, Trailers, More - ArticleWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 211 Views
Microsoft today held an Xbox Partner Preview featuring announcements and trailer for 14 games from Electronic Arts, Square Enix, Sega, 11 bit studios, and more.
Some of the highlights included Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess getting a day one Xbox Game Pass announcement, the shadow drop of the original S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Trilogy, release dates for Frostpunk 2 and Final Fantasy XIV Online, and more.
Check out links to the news, announcements, and trailers from the Xbox Partner Preview below:
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess Releases in 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass
- Final Fantasy XIV Xbox Series X|S Full Release Set for March 21
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Legends of the Zone Trilogy Out Now for PS4 and Xbox One
- Frostpunk 2 Releases July 25 for PC and PC Game Pass
- Creatures of Ava Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass
- The Sinking City 2 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- Unknown 9: Awakening Releases This Summer for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC
- Stealth-Action Deckbuilder Sleight of Hand Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass
- Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass Announced
- The Alters Gets Gameplay Reveal Trailer, is a Day One Xbox Game Pass Release
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau Gets Gameplay Trailer
- The First Berserker: Khazan Gameplay Reveal Trailer Released
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.