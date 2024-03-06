Final Fantasy XIV Xbox Series X|S Full Release Set for March 21 - News

/ 307 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Square Enix announced the full release for Final Fantasy XIV on the Xbox Series X|S will happen on March 21.

A Starter Edition will be available through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks from March 21 to April 17. Final Fantasy XIV is currently playable on the Xbox Series X|S as an Open Beta.

View the release date trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles