Tales of Kenzera: Zau Gets Gameplay Trailer

Surgent Studios and EA Originals have released a new gameplay trailer for Tales of Kenzera: Zau, which was narrated by Abubakar Salim.

The debut title from Surgent Studios led by BAFTA-nominated actor Abubakar Salim, Tales of Kenzera: ZAU is a heartfelt single-player action–adventure platformer about the love between a father and son and the transformative power of loss. In this heartfelt metroidvania-style adventure, you play as Zau—a grieving hero determined to bring his father back from the dead. With Kalunga, the God of Death as your guide, you’ll journey through mystical 2.5D realms full of color and depth to harness the cosmic powers of the warrior shaman. Tales of Kenzera: ZAU invites you to embark on Zau’s journey of spiritual healing, where the hardest moments unmask who you can truly become.

Story

As a grieving boy reads a Bantu tale written by his late father, you enter the beautiful and treacherous lands of Kenzera as Zau – a young Nganga who bargains with the God of Death to bring his Baba back from death. Once bursting with life, Kenzera is now rife with lost ancestral spirits. As Zau advances toward his goal, three mighty beings lie in wait, fearsome in their strength yet somehow strangely familiar. It will be up to you to embrace the dance of the shaman.

Become the Warrior Shaman

Embark on a poignant single-player story shaped by Abubakar Salim’s own experience with grief, discovering how to best navigate a new world following the devastating loss of your father. As Zau, you must face your own emotions to become a worthy Nganga: a spiritual healer. Own your journey alongside mythical characters and formidable foes inspired by Bantu lore, each on their own unique path and personal story.

The Dance of the Sun and Moon Masks

Wield cosmic powers from the Sun and the Moon to defeat restless spirits in rhythmic combat, from ordinary warriors to the mighty Impundulu or GaGorib. You’ll prove your skill as you manipulate time and crystallize enemies using the power of the Moon mask or launch fiery spears with the Sun Mask, all in meticulously hand-crafted animations. Master leap, glide, pulse and more as you expand the masks’ cosmic power along your journey in this Metroidvania-style adventure. As you come upon ability statues, a fantastical myth from Kenzeran culture accompanies each newly unlocked mask ability.

Set Foot in a Mystical Realm

Discover a universe inspired by Bantu tales, rich with untold lore of chaos and order, memories of ancient shamans, sacred spirits and fascinating creatures. Journey through mystical 2.5D realms set to multi-award-winning composer Nainita Desai’s enchanting original score. Zau’s quest will take you across several unique environments like Ikakaramban Highlands, Kivulian Forests and Itshokan Deadlands, each full of color, as well as two hubs. Tales of Kenzera: ZAU is a tribute to those we have loved and lost, with an immersive setting, rich art and a heartfelt journey that shows love is never lost and that facing your pain takes its own type of strength

Tales of Kenzera: Zau will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on April 23.

