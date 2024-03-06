The Sinking City 2 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 404 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Frogwares has announced The Sinking City 2 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG. It will launch in 2025. A Kickstarter campaign is also planned.

"At this stage, we have learned and adapted to our reality but the ongoing war adds an ominous layer of uncertainty, and the additional funds will help us deal with potential disruptions on top of helping fund various extra features we would love to implement," said Frogwares CEO Wael Amr.

"Our previous game, Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened, was fully developed and released during the war. Through Kickstarter and our supporters, we built ourselves a safety net that saved us more than once. From power cuts as our electrical infrastructure was targeted for months to the need for team members to relocate at very short notice, this financial safety net proved invaluable to us. So we need to do the same now with The Sinking City 2 as this game is vastly bigger and more complex."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Sinking City 2 is a survival-horror game, set in Lovecraftian 1920s United States. It takes place in the infamous city Arkham, now plagued by a supernatural flood that has brought decay and Eldritch monsters to its streets. Fight nightmarish abominations, explore a rotting city as the rising waters change the landscape, and discover what dark mysteries brought you to this forsaken place. The Sinking City 2 will feature a new, stand-alone story separate from the one told in the original game.

Fight to Survive

Use an arsenal of 1920s-inspired firearms and melee weapons to fight against Eldritch-inspired admonitions.

Explore The Decaying City of Arkham

A semi-open world of decaying mansions, flooded markets and abandoned hospitals. As you progress the flood waters will rise, changing the layout of locations when you return.

Find and Use What You Can

Scrounge for limited resources and balance a finite inventory as you decide what to bring and what to leave behind

Choose to Investigate Further

Solve optional puzzles that let you investigate your surroundings deeper to uncover secrets, alternate options, and more lore

A Twisted Lovecraftian Tale

Experience a morally grey and captivating story set around the Lovecraft mythos of cults, mutant creatures and incomprehensible gods

Reinventing The Studio: New Genre and Unreal Engine 5

With The Sinking City 2, Frogwares hopes to pivot the studio to a “horror-first” focus with gameplay primarily built around combat, exploration, and its Lovecraftian setting and story. The team has also finally been able to move over to Unreal Engine 5 to utilize the technological leaps and bounds the engine is offering developers.

“The original The Sinking City is still one of our most successful titles, most likely because of stronger horror genre leanings and setting,” said Frogwares publishing director Sergiy Oganesyan. “We created quite a few detective adventures in the past, so now we’re going to mix things up to keep doing what people love about us—meaning story-rich experiences—while still being able to evolve. It’s exciting but at the same time risky. We’re a totally independent studio that for the past 24 years has become known for detective games. But we need to start taking bolder moves. The industry is changing around us and we want to secure the studio’s future.”

Be a Detective, Only If You So Choose

On top of strong storytelling, The Sinking City 2 will have Frogwares’ other hallmark feature—the ability to be a cunning detective. However, this time around the feature will be entirely optional. Players can decide when and where to put on their sleuthing caps to unveil new secrets, lore, ways to progress, etc.

“We want investigation to be a beneficial part of the game but just for those who want it, offering tangible gameplay bonuses and eureka moments without it being a requirement to progress,” said Frogwares executive producer Denys Chebotarov. “By taking time to piece together clues, you’ll arm yourself with more knowledge and awareness of your options vs just coming across them by chance. We are also doing this for our existing fans who have come to love this feature from us, so they don’t feel left out. For those not keen on combat and survival-horror mechanics, we will also have various accessibility features to help.”

As War Still Rages, Frogwares Turns to Community

As Ukraine is still in a state of war, Frogwares has decided to turn to Kickstarter again to create a safety net for the studio as well as help secure some additional features for the game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles