Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass Announced

Atlus has announced the Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass. It will culminate with the story expansion "Episode Aigis: The Answer," which will release in September.

The Expansion Pass includes the following content:

Wave 1 (March 12) Persona 5 Royal Extra Background Music Set Persona 4 Golden Extra Background Music Set

(March 12) Wave 2 (May) Velvet Costume and Background Music Set

(May) Wave 3 (September) Episode Aigis: The Answer – The final chapter of Persona 3 Reload

(September)

Persona 3 Reload is available now for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

