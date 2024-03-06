Stealth-Action Deckbuilder Sleight of Hand Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass - News

RiffRaff Games has announced third-person stealth action deckbuilder, Sleight of Hand, for Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

Infiltrate a hardboiled, rain-slicked city of taboo, where ritual magic and cursed artefacts set apart those with power from those without. Sleight of Hand is a third-person stealth-action Deckbuilder about taking down the coven you used to run with.

A New Genre

Sleight of Hand is a stealth action deckbuilder.

Cards are Special Abilities

The special abilities you use are drawn from the cards in your deck. Cards allow you to scout, teleport, set up traps, blind enemies, and interact with your environment so that you can get in and out of each level without being seen.. unless you prefer the loud approach.

Limited Innate Set of Actions

Getting up close and personal is risky, but quiet – and allows you to draw a card for free!

Powerful Equipment

Equip cursed trinkets that have persistent, passive effects which activate on special conditions.

Stack the Deck

Upgrade your cards, and stack your deck to tailor it to specific environments and settle old scores.

Tactical Espionage Action

Power comes from efficiency. What cards you take with you is just as important as how many you will take.

