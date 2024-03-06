Frostpunk 2 Releases July 25 for PC and PC Game Pass - News

Publisher and developer 11 bit studios announced Frostpunk 2 will launch for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG and PC Game Pass on July 25. It will launch later for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass.

Diving even deeper into the post-apocalyptic abyss, Frostpunk 2 builds upon the foundations that made its predecessor a triumph. It thrusts players into a world of unyielding realities and complex social dilemmas within an ever-expanding city. With a broader scope and expansion in every aspect of the gameplay mechanics, Frostpunk 2 escalates the tension as you steer the City and its inhabitants into an uncertain future.

Much of that tension comes from introducing different factions within the City walls vying for allegiance among its citizens. Will you bend your decisions to the survivalist nature of the Icebloods, advocates of adaptation over development? Or will you side with the methodical Technocrats, champions of technological progress? Perhaps, you might even side with one of the more radicalized groups you’ll meet in-game. It’s up to you – the City’s Steward.

