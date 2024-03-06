Unknown 9: Awakening Releases This Summer for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Developer Reflector Entertainment announced the third-person action-adventure game, Unknown 9: Awakening, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in Summer 2024.

Your Unknown 9: Awakening Refresher

The third-person action-adventure title centers on Haroona, a truth seeker with a troubled past whose connection to a shadowy dimension known as the Fold has blessed her with powerful abilities.

The last time the world caught a glimpse of the game’s heroine, she was just a child left to fend for herself on the streets of Chamiri, India, unsure of what to make of her unearthly gifts. Fast-forward to today, and Haroona is all grown up. She’s embraced her unique talents and continues to learn the ways of the Fold.

You’ll step into Haroona’s shoes following a life-changing loss. At first, revenge is all you’re after, but the Unknown 9 universe has other plans. Before you know it, in addition to seeking vengeance, you find yourself on a globetrotting journey, uncovering powerful hidden knowledge. This puts you on a collision course with the Ascendants, a breakaway faction of a secret society known as the Leap Year Society. Founded by the brilliant and ruthless Vincent Lichter, Unknown 9: Awakening’s main antagonist, this dangerous splinter group intends to use the Fold in ways that could jeopardize the future of humankind.

The question is, can you shut down this elusive organization’s master plan before it’s too late?

Building a Narrative Universe

From Reflector’s induction into the Bandai Namco Group to the trials and tribulations of creating a brand-new IP, all while finding our footing in a pandemic and then a post-pandemic workplace landscape, it’s safe to say it’s been quite the ride!

However, the last few years haven’t just been about making process and workflow adjustments. We ideated, fine-tuned our storytelling approach, and explored different mechanics and combinations to build distinctive gameplay experiences.

When it was all said and done, we didn’t just develop a video game. We built an elaborate story-driven universe for you to immerse yourself in!

The Unknown 9: Awakening video game is a gateway to the larger narrative world of Unknown 9, a universe encompassing a set of interconnected stories told across different media formats. The game’s lore seeps into every tale set within this world.

To ensure you flow seamlessly from one story to the next, our development and narrative teams dedicated much time to ironing out specific details and features to get the overarching story and its resulting experience just right.

While we’re excited to reveal the entirety of this experience to you, we’re easing you into the world of Unknown 9 one step at a time, starting with our first video game.

Harness the Powers of the Fold

Your quest begins this summer. The moment you take on the role of Haroona, you have carte blanche to tap into her impressive talents by channeling the Fold’s energy into the world.

Haroona, portrayed by actress Anya Chalotra, is fierce, quick-witted, and wields powerful skills—what those in the Unknown 9 universe call Umbric abilities. By harnessing the Fold’s potent energy, Haroona manipulates people, objects, and weapons from any distance. At the flick of a wrist, she obliterates whatever stands in her path, and her capacity to shield oncoming fire is nothing short of impressive. But what makes her a uniquely formidable force is that she can step into any of her foes, leveraging their size, skill, and weaponry to defeat whoever she’s up against.

Our design and development teams zeroed in on this unique combination of skills, devising a set of gameplay mechanics that give you complete control of your combat strategy. The resulting experience lets you choose how you take down your enemies. Whether this means sticking to stealth mode, engaging in full combat, channelling the Fold’s energy to wield Umbric abilities, or using a combination of them all is up to you to decide.

