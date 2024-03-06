The First Berserker: Khazan Gameplay Reveal Trailer Released - News

Publisher Nexon and developer Neople have released the gameplay reveal trailer for the single-player hardcore action RPG, The First Berserker: Khazan.

The First Berserker: Khazan is a single-player action RPG from the cutthroat universe of Dungeon & Fighter. Known for its dynamic, anime art style and distinct combat system, the Dungeon & Fighter series combines the fast-paced, high-energy action of old-school brawlers with classic RPG elements, and has earned a loyal global fanbase.

The Pell Los Empire has been saved—at a cost. After the Great General Khazan and Archmage Ozma defeat the Berserk Dragon Hismar and the Dragon Legion, players will step into the shoes of Khazan as he is falsely accused of treason and exiled beyond the empire. In this hardcore action RPG, thrilling combat takes center stage with every step of Khazan’s quest for vengeance against those who orchestrated his downfall, marked by intense, aggressive and ever-changing styles of battle.

To survive the relentless onslaught of antagonistic forces, players must master the art of combat, upgrade character skills and combine weapons and armor—each with unique perks. As players clear more difficult missions, they’ll go head-to-head with intimidating bosses, acquiring powerful gear and abilities to unleash vicious combos and stylish yet brutal take-downs.

Fighters who dare step into Khazan’s shoes should prepare for a brutal journey:

You Must Prevail

Players must survive the relentless pursuit of imperial forces, navigate conspiracies aimed at killing Khazan, and overcome the harsh environments they encounter.

You Must Remember

Khazan was once a hero in the history of Arad, a once-in-a-lifetime figure. As the forgotten hero, players will recall the skills of battle learned through brutal torture and slay the enemies who defame and stand against him.

You Must Reclaim

Players will find all potential enemies, reclaim everything that was taken from Khazan, seek revenge, and regain honor and glory.

The First Berserker: Khazan is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

